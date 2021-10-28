Wearing a sweat-wet helmet for hours in the baking sun, crawling up off the turf only to get pounded down again, getting an ankle tightly wrapped, sore all over on a fall Saturday morning, pumping iron on a cold January afternoon, and fighting for a full breath after yet another preseason wind sprint.
Those are some of the things a high school football player goes through — just to have a chance for this moment.
Science Hill and Dobyns-Bennett will meet Friday night at J. Fred Johnson Stadium with the Region 1-6A championship on the line. Kickoff for the renewal of the area’s best rivalry is scheduled for 7 p.m.
The Hilltoppers (6-3 overall) are 4-0 in region play. The Indians (7-2) are 3-1. It’s winner-take-all thanks in part to D-B’s tiebreaker advantage (most overall wins) over Science Hill and Jefferson County.
Both coaches said the matchup is a dandy.
“Since I’ve been coaching, this is the best game I’ve been in, win or lose,” Science Hill's Stacy Carter said. “It’s some of the best competition and fan support. And every time we get together, it goes down to the wire.
“It’s an exciting time. You don’t have to get the kids motivated in practice and the coaches are locked in. You wish you could get this kind of intensity every week. You get tremendous effort on both sides.”
D-B coach Joey Christian said he hopes the atmosphere matches the importance of the game.
“It was at J. Fred two years ago and it rained a little, and not many people showed up,” Christian said. “I think it affects the game. We need people there. We need to find a way to affect their offense and maybe their defense, too.”
KNOW THE DRILL
This will be the ninth time in the TSSAA playoff era these teams have met in the final game of the regular season with the league title at stake. D-B owns a 6-2 advantage in the first eight contests, which ranged from 1993-2014. The Hilltoppers won the last two, in 2013-14.
Overall, Science Hill has defeated the Indians eight times in the last nine games. But there’s an asterisk with the last two wins because the Hilltoppers couldn’t close the deal on a region title, losing each time in the final week to Bearden. And each time they bought a one-way playoff ticket to Maryville.
This year, the Hilltoppers won’t finish any worse than second in the league and will be at home in the first round of the playoffs. That’s not the case for the Indians, who could drop to No. 4 — depending on the outcome of Jeff County and West Ridge — and likely “earn” the Maryville trip. Maryville plays Bradley Central for the Region 2-6A title Friday.
Science Hill was the preseason favorite and expected to be in this spot. For D-B, the rebuilding project has worked so far.
“When you lose 30 seniors and 19 of 22 starters and you told me we would be in this position, I would have taken it,” Christian said. “But I’m not a bit surprised it came to this because I knew what a good group of kids we had. We’ve played hard and we’ve been able to improve. If you saw us during a couple of preseason scrimmages, you might have been scratching your head and saying there was no way we would play for a region championship. But we’re here and we’ve got to cash in now.”
SCIENCE HILL’S VIEW
Carter said the Indians are simply a tough football team.
“What I see more than anything out of Joey’s teams is they play physical and play hard,” Carter said. “You see max effort out of those kids every time they play.”
Standing out for the Indians, Carter said, is Levi Evans.
“No. 8 (Evans) is their best football player, by far, whether it’s fullback, H-back or linebacker,” Carter said.
The Indians will use a pair of quarterbacks with junior Jake Carson (6-foot-6, 215 pounds) totaling 951 yards passing and 13 touchdowns on the season. Junior Noah Blakenship (687 yards, seven touchdowns) will also see snaps behind center.
“It looks like it’s whoever is playing best,” Carter said. “They’re really pretty close, and they’re both pretty good.”
Other offensive threats are receivers Hayden Sherer and Jonavan Gillespie, along with running back I’Shawn Graves.
D-B’S VIEW
The Hilltoppers are coming off their best game of the year, a 37-0 whipping of Jefferson County.
Science Hill can move the football through the air with Jaxon Diamond (2,031 yards and 17 touchdowns) as well as on the ground with Baylor Brock totaling 925 yards rushing and 13 touchdowns.
“It’s probably the biggest challenge we’ve had as far as balance,” Christian said. “Jaxon Diamond, Brock, the Torbett cousins (receivers Cole and Jack) and (receiver Keynan) Cutlip — add them together and it’s like when we played Greeneville,” Christian said. “They’re not as fast as Greeneville, for sure, but it’s comparable between the two offenses.”
And the Hilltoppers present a defensive problem for the Indians with a solid run-stopping unit.
“We’re still trying to figure it out,” Christian said. “No. 48 (Ben O’Daniel), 73 (LaVantae Daniel), 77 (Jordan Faulkner-Kidd), 79 (Brent Bell) and 55 (Kevin Smith), all of those guys play on the defensive line and they are strong holding the point. Several are 300 pounds or close, and we haven’t succeeded very well against really big defensive fronts.
“We don’t have a big offensive line, and we’ve struggled to run the ball against heavy-legged kids. We need to establish some sort of run game.”