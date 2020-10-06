Title Chase Friday is coming in Knoxville and Kingsport.
And on paper the two games seem to have everything a football fan would want.
Dobyns-Bennett hits the road to battle Farragut in a contest that will go a long way toward deciding the Region 1-6A championship.
Sullivan South will host Greeneville to see which team gains the inside track to battle defending state champion Elizabethton for the Region 1-4A crown.
Here’s a quick look at both games:
Dobyns-Bennett at Farragut
Take the Admirals’ offensive output in the losses to Knoxville West and Maryville with a grain of salt because those two surly defenses haven’t given up much of anything to anyone (43 points in 13 combined games). In their other games, the Admirals totaled 352, 476, 442 and 464 yards. The last of those came against Science Hill, and it appeared Farragut’s tougher schedule paid off against the Hilltoppers, who were outmatched on both sides of the ball.
D-B’s defense will be tested, but it should be noted the Indians have been just as tough as West on that side of the ball, allowing 17 points in five games.
The common opponent for D-B and Farragut was Oak Ridge. The Indians won 19-3 and the Admirals 45-25.
Judging from the Science Hill vs. Farragut game, D-B will need to run the football effectively and protect the quarterback consistently against the Admirals.
Greeneville at Sullivan South
The Greene Devils have faced adversity, including a pair of non-region losses and the season-ending injury to their starting quarterback. But sophomore Brady Quillen was more than adequate behind center in the recent win over Tennessee High, and Mason Gudger is one of the best big-play threats in the region.
South’s biggest obstacle in this game could be a rather stark difference in the teams’ schedules. Greeneville has taken on Daniel Boone, Science Hill and Tennessee High; the Rebels’ opponents have a combined mark of 7-23. It’s the cards the Rebels have been dealt. They missed a season-opening battle with Boone because of COVID-19.
TO PLAY OR NOT TO PLAY
Elizabethton’s home game against Union County was canceled because of COVID-19 concerns within the Patriots’ program, leaving the Cyclones with two options. They can take the extra week to prepare for their showdown against Greeneville on Oct. 16 or try to find somebody to play.
Cyclones coach Shawn Witten said Monday his team is looking for a Week 8 opponent.
Playing keeps a team in rhythm and can make it better. And playing helps from a financial standpoint, a big concern this season.
Not playing reduces risks in two ways: injuries and COVID-19. This seems a prudent step when looking toward the playoffs, but there is also the major caveat that the postseason may not occur in full — if at all.
Unicoi County coach Drew Rice said his team isn’t looking to play this week, the Blue Devils’ scheduled bye. They missed last week because of COVID-19.
“It gives us a chance to heal some guys up, including (quarterback) Brock Thompson,” Rice said. “We’re going to try to make a run here down the homestretch.”
Crockett coach Hayden Chandley, whose Pioneers were to play Cherokee before the pandemic intervened on the Chiefs’ side, said his team is still considering its options.
Sullivan East also was forced to cancel Friday’s game at Sullivan Central because of virus concerns, leaving the Cougars with an open date.
Finding a suitable opponent can be a chore. Eighty teams across the state have open dates this week — not counting those with COVID cancellations already announced — but a large percentage already have a full schedule. And with distance a major consideration, the pool shrinks even further.
Another issue is some teams with the ability to play another game have struggled to find wins. Picking up a game against a tough opponent at this point wouldn’t seem to be all that appealing, especially if any travel was involved.
STATE’S TOP OFFENSES
Elizabethton (47.7 points per game) is ranked No. 2 in the state in scoring, behind only McMinn County (48.5 ppg). Hardin Valley (43.7), Oakland (43.5) and Tullahoma (43.3) also are above 40 points a game.
STATE’S TOP DEFENSES
Dobyns-Bennett remains near the top spot after holding opponents to an average of 3.4 points a game. It is good to be included on any short list that contains Maryville and Alcoa.
Knoxville West (2.8 ppg) is No. 1. Hampton (3.8) is third, then Maryville (4.3) and Alcoa (5.1).
GAMES OF THE WEEK
Dobyns-Bennett at Farragut
If D-B wants to have big playoff dreams, it must be able to handle a Farragut team that lost 27-3 to Maryville.
Greeneville at Sullivan South
How far have the Rebels come? This game should paint a clear picture. South hasn’t played a competitive game against Greeneville since 2015.
Happy Valley at Johnson County
The importance of this rivalry resides mainly within the reaches of momentum. Both teams are looking to use this as a springboard to a strong playoff push.
Cloudland at Hampton
The Bulldogs have been rolling all season, and the Highlanders seem to have hit their stride. Throw in a heaping helping of rivalry, and this could be a dandy.
PICK OF THE WEEK
Dobyns-Bennett 17, Farragut 14
It would not be a surprise to see this game come down to a field goal.
Picks record: 4-1.
PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Brennan Blair, Daniel Boone
The Trailblazers were at a crossroads for their season, and the senior pointed them in the right direction. He carried 30 times for 257 yards with four touchdowns, adding a 29-yard scoring reception, in a key Region 1-5A win over Morristown East.
THE HOGS AWARD
Daniel Boone Trailblazers
In the rout of Morristown East, the Trail Hogs created openings for 297 yards rushing and their pass protection allowed a 67% completion rate.
DEFENSIVE UNIT OF THE WEEK
Dobyns-Bennett Indians
The Indians completely stymied Jefferson County in a 42-0 win. The Tribe limited the Patriots to 71 yards of offense and held running back Ayden Houston, who was averaging 139 yards per game, to minus-2 on the ground.