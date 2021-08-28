SALTVILLE — It’s been two weeks since Twin Springs has had football practice, let alone contact against an opponent.
So it shouldn’t surprise anyone that it took the Titans a half — possibly even three quarters — to come together as a cohesive unit Saturday and start putting some points on the scoreboard.
They did, though, scoring 14 unanswered points in the fourth quarter at Panther Stadium to rally for a 14-6 season-opening win over nondistrict opponent Northwood.
The game, originally scheduled for Friday, was postponed a day after Twin Springs was put into 10-day quarantine for the second time since preseason football started.
“If you put virtual practice and circus together, that’s what our last 10 days have been,” Titans coach Keith Warner said.
The Titans got together Friday for the first time in two weeks and went through a contact-free walk-through practice.
The lack of practice time led to a sloppy start Saturday, which came as no surprise to either Warner or Twin Springs senior leader Mason Elliott.
“We were looking a little sluggish, but that’s to be expected coming out with no practice coming off the quarantine,” Elliott said. “We had two good drives in the last quarter and came out with the win.
“We came out here tonight wearing pads for the first time in two weeks. It was rough to say the least.”
SOLID DEFENSE
The Titans struggled in all facets of the game early, but their defense kept Northwood in check and battled to a scoreless tie at the intermission.
POINTS ON THE BOARD
The Panthers changed the tempo of the game, at least in the early part of the second half, when Blaine Joannou’s 27-yard touchdown run put Northwood ahead 6-0 less than a minute into the third quarter.
Warner preached patience to the Titans and they listened.
“We kept putting ourselves in bad situations (with penalties),” Warner said. “I told our guys to stay patient. Ten days of not doing this and we’re a completely different team than what we have been in years past. I knew it wouldn’t look the best tonight, but we overcame it. And once they got a little bit of momentum, it started clicking.”
RALLY TIME
The Titans’ offense started clicking in the final quarter, and they tied the game at 6 with a 15-yard touchdown pass from Abel Dingus to Mason Elliott with 9:19 remaining.
Elliott then intercepted a Northwood pass on the next drive, which set up a second Twin Springs touchdown drive capped by Ryan Horne’s 2-yard run with 3:10 left. The Titans were successful on the 2-point conversion, a Dingus to Elliott pass that gave them the 14-6 advantage.
“It was a dogfight,” Horne said. “Coming off one day of practice we did pretty good.
“But we had a bunch of penalties in the first half. We’ve got to clean that stuff up before next week.”
Twin Springs stopped any potential Northwood rallies with back-to-back interceptions by Colten Kilgore and Horne.