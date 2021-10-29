EWING — The last time Twin Springs won the Cumberland District football championship, not one of the kids on the current team was alive and coach Keith Warner was in the second grade.
That all changed on Friday night when the Titans defeated Thomas Walker 16-12 to win the program’s first title since 1995.
“This is an unbelievable feeling and this is all about these kids,” Warner said. “They’ve been at the bottom and now they’re at the top. Hats off to our kids and to Thomas Walker.
“Thomas Walker has a great football team and we could very easily see them again.”
With 7:35 left in the third period, the Titans (8-1, 4-0) got the ball down by four points and needing a big drive to go back ahead. Junior running back Ryan Horne carried most of the load before senior Kyler Ford finished off the march with his 5-yard score with 2:53 remaining in the period.
“That’s what championship football is about,” Warner said. “(Thomas Walker) adjusted well. We took away their offense early and they came back and adjusted.
“They were hurting us defensively and I have to give credit to my guys in the box. It’s a chess match and the momentum is going to swing.”
The Titans embarked on the game-winning drive after a huge defensive series on which they stopped the Pioneers on fourth down inside the red zone.
Twin Springs completed only one pass on the rainy night and threw an interception, but Horne had a big day with 28 carries for 164 yards and the first score of the evening, an 11-yarder in the first quarter.
Twin Springs managed only 264 rushing yards and 13 first downs but picked up big plays when sorely needed.
“That says exactly what our football team is about,” Warner said. “They don’t care who gets the credit, the touchdowns or the yards. Our kids have bought into the process that we have to do our job every play.
“This is what I grew up seeing," he added. "I’ve seen those teams of the past be successful when I was little and running around in the back of the end zone. I knew what Twin Springs was capable of and that’s why I came home.”
Thomas Walker (5-4, 3-1) got a big game from senior Zack Kidwell — who threw one touchdown pass and caught another — and he finished with 158 total yards from passing, rushing, receiving and kickoff returns.
“(Kidwell) is an all around stud,” Pioneers coach Nick Johnson said. “He’s one of the best players in the district and one of the best in the region. He is a bona fide ball player and he can do it anywhere on the field.
“He played his butt off tonight and we just shot ourselves in the foot too many times.”
The Pioneers went into halftime up 12-8 after getting a 13-yard touchdown pass from Kidwell to Alex Small and a 25-yard scoring pass from Darrin Gulley to Kidwell.
Ultimately, Johnson said, two pre-snap penalties on Thomas Walker were what derailed a drive coming out of halftime that could’ve given the Pioneers a two-score lead.
“They deserved it and they beat us,” Johnson said. “Up front, they wore us down in the second half. We had our opportunities. If we could’ve scored coming out of halftime, it would’ve been different. But we have two stupid penalties and that’s on me.”
Thomas Walker hosts J.I. Burton next Friday night to close out the regular season. Twin Springs awaits its playoff opponent after wrapping up its regular-season slate.
“We’ve got a big next week,” Johnson said. “By my calculations, if we beat Norton, we’re in and if we don’t, we’re in trouble. It’s just another playoff game for us.”