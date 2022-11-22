The Tennessee Titans and TSSAA announced the finalists for the Mr. Football Awards on Tuesday.
The top football players in nine classifications will be honored on Dec. 7 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. The top kicker in the state also will be recognized with a Mr. Football Award, regardless of classification.
"We are very appreciative of the Tennessee Titans for their continued support of these awards,” stated Mark Reeves, executive director of the TSSAA. “Having the awards presented at Nissan Stadium will provide a very special atmosphere for these outstanding student-athletes.”
Five semifinalists in each classification were announced on Nov. 3. Daniel Boone's Ben Shrewsbury was a semifinalist for the kicker award.
A committee of statewide sports writers selected winners based on performance in the 2022 regular season. Academics and character were also taken into consideration.
Head coaches and members of the media nominated the finalists.
DIVISION I
CLASS 6A
Justin Brown, Blackman
Arion Carter, Smyrna
Noah Vaughn, Maryville
CLASS 5A
De’Sean Bishop, Karns
Malaki Dowell, White County
Brayden Latham, West
CLASS 4A
Gabe Borders, Macon County
Marcellus Jackson, Fulton Walker
Martinez, Anderson County
CLASS 3A
Jordan Harris, Alcoa
Mark Joseph, Sheffield
Lance Williams, Alcoa
CLASS 2A
Jacquan Davis, Fairley
Josh Jackson, Tyner Academy
Zech Prince, East Robertson
CLASS 1A
Kumaro Brown, Memphis Academy of Science & Engineering