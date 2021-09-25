NICKELSVILLE — A red-and-blue tide is sweeping through the Cumberland District.
On Saturday, the Twin Springs football team took a massive step forward in determining the league champion with a 38-12 thumping of perennial power J.I. Burton.
The Titans notched their first on-field win against the Raiders since 1988, halted Burton’s 14-game district winning streak and moved to 3-0 in the Cumberland.
The only other Twin Springs win in the series was a forfeit by Burton in 1991.
“I have nothing to do with this,” said a humble Keith Warner, the Titans’ coach. “This is my kids and the community buying in to let me lead and guide these kids. These kids are truly believing now and they’re playing for each other.”
Titans sophomore quarterback Abel Dingus had a game that will be talked about in Nickelsville for years to come. He finished 9-of-13 passing for 167 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for another score.
It was Dingus’ first on-field action in some time, Warner said.
“He was really a game-time decision,” Warner said. “He’s been hurt. He kept telling us he was 100% and we trusted him. He’s a great leader for our football team and our program.”
Senior wide receiver Mason Elliott was on the receiving end of two TD passes and tallied seven catches for 125 yards. Junior Eli McCoy caught the other touchdown pass, a 35-yarder with 11:03 left in the second.
STARTING STRONG
The start could not have been better for the Titans and or worse for the Raiders.
Burton quarterback Jaymen Buchanan was strip-sacked on the first drive, giving the Titans the ball inside the 30-yard line. Twin Springs scored four plays later when Elliott reached up and snatched a reception for the score — the Titans’ first touchdown against Burton since 2017.
And the scores kept coming.
Three of Burton’s first six drives ended in turnovers, the fumble plus interceptions by Ryan Horne and Colten Kilgore.
“Ball security was the key for us and if we could get a couple of turnovers from them, I thought we had a good chance,” Warner said. “We got those and we capitalized on them. That was the kicker: capitalizing on turnovers. We didn’t come up empty off of any of them.”
The Titans (3-2, 3-0) started the second half with a bang, too, when McCoy took the kickoff 80 yards to the house.
BIG STOP
Burton (0-4, 0-1) scored on two of its first three second-half possessions, getting short TD runs from Brayden Dutton and Trey Keys.
With 7:32 left in the game and trailing 30-12, Burton went for it on fourth-and-3 in its own territory. Keys got the pitch on the far side but was tackled for a loss of 6, and the ball went over to the Titans.
Four plays later, Dingus pushed in from 5 yards out to seal the deal.
“This is an emotional win,” Warner said. “I love this community with all my heart and that’s why I came back. We wanted something special and we’ve got it. Our community is incredible and it was on display today.”
UP NEXT
The Titans travel to unbeaten Twin Valley next Friday in a nondistrict showdown. Burton returns to the friendly confines of Lawson-Fitchko Stadium to host Cumberland foe Eastside.