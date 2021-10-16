Titans move a step closer to Cumberland crown with win over Eastside

NICKELSVILLE — Twin Springs took another giant step forward in securing its first Cumberland District football championship in 26 years.
The Titans got a monster game from running back Ryan Horne on the way to a 48-33 win over Eastside on Friday night.
Twin Springs (5-1, 2-0) can win its first district title since 1995 by beating Castlewood on Oct. 26 and Thomas Walker — which is still unbeaten in Cumberland play — on Oct. 29.
“It’s a special time for our program and our fans and our community for sure,” Titans coach Keith Warner said. “This was two great teams battling it out.
“It was a physical ballgame against a really well-coached Eastside team.”
HORNE LEADS THE TITANS
Horne led the attack for Twin Springs with 318 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 36 carries.
“He’s a workhorse,” Warner said. “He does the work and to see him have a huge game, that’s awesome. He does what he needs to do and he doesn’t care who gets the credit. But daggone, he’s one of the best around.”
A big reason Eastside had a difficult time stopping Horne was the Titans’ big offensive line.
“They whipped us,” Spartans coach Mike Rhodes said. “They whipped us up front. We just didn’t execute and they did. Hats off to them.
“That’s a dang good football team. I still think we’re a dang good football team and hopefully we get to see them again.”
STARTING FAST
Eastside (4-3, 2-1) struck quickly, Jordan Gray returning the opening kickoff 76 yards for a touchdown to put the Spartans up 7-0.
Twin Springs controlled most of the rest of the opening half, building a 28-13 lead behind the running of Horne and the running and passing of quarterback Abel Dingus, who rushed for a touchdown and completed a pass to Mason Elliott that went 80 yards for a score.
The Titans outscored Eastside 20-6 in the third quarter to build a 48-19 advantage before the Spartans managed to close the gap in the final period with a pair of scores.
NUMBERS
Dingus completed 4 of 13 passes for 113 yards and a touchdown.
Eastside quarterback Jaxsyn Collins threw 44 passes, completing 20, for 260 yards and three touchdowns.
Gray caught 10 passes for the Spartans and had two receiving touchdowns.