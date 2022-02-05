NICKELSVILLE — There will be no playoff to determine the top seed in the Cumberland District boys basketball tournament in a couple of weeks.
Twin Springs made sure of that Saturday with a 58-32 win over J.I. Burton.
The victory, the Titans’ second in as many days over the Raiders, put Twin Springs (14-7, 7-2) in a tie with Rye Cove (16-3, 7-2) at the top of the Cumberland standings.
Twin Springs will host the Eagles on Friday in both teams’ final game of the regular season and only remaining district game. The winner will claim the Cumberland championship and, just as important, earn the district’s No. 1 seed and automatic bid for the Region 1D tournament.
“It’s a big game coming up,” Twin Springs coach Tyler Webb said. “They got us last time and they’re playing well. And I feel like we’re playing well right now. So it should be an exciting game on Friday.”
Webb’s description was an understatement in terms of the postseason. While the winner secures the regular-season trophy and a regional berth, the loser will be mired in a three-team battle for second through fourth place in the standings and for district tournament seeding.
The loser of Friday night’s Scott County feud will leave with three league losses, likely ending up tied for second with either Burton or Eastside. The latter two teams, both with three district losses, will do battle on the court Tuesday at Burton.
The second-, third- and fourth-place teams will likely be left to fight it out for the district’s final two regional bids.
SETTING THE PACE
Twin Springs wasted no time in setting the pace in Saturday’s game.
Esau Teasley put Burton (9-10, 5-3) on top 2-0 lead just seconds in, but that was the only time the Raiders led.
An 18-1 run gave the Titans an 18-3 advantage heading into the second quarter, and their tenacious defense kept the Raiders’ offense perplexed most of the contest.
“I thought the guys played great defensively,” Webb said. “They really made it tough on them with halfcourt. We knew we didn’t want to allow them to get us into a running game. We wanted to make them play halfcourt and the guys did a really good job defensively.
“That was our focus, on the defensive end. We knew we were going to be patient on offense and get the shots that we wanted to take, but the main focus was on defense.”
Bradley Owens led a Titans quartet of double-figure scorers with 17 points. B.J. Castle and Mason Elliott each had 12, and Connor Lane added 11.
FRUSTRATION MOUNTING
The loss was the third in a row for Burton, whose offense has struggled.
“We just didn’t play very good,” Raiders coach Caleb Church said. “Offensively, defensively, we did not come to play today. When you don’t show up, that’s what happens.
“Twin Springs played great. They played a really good game. We just did not play well on both sides of the ball and that will get you. You can’t win games like that.”
Noa Godsey led Burton with nine points.