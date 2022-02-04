NORTON — Round 1 goes to the Titans.
Twin Springs relied on its defense and the scoring of its dynamic duo, Connor Lane and Bradley Owens, to take a 49-46 Cumberland District boys basketball win over J.I Burton on Friday at Stan Wilson Gymnasium.
It was the teams’ first meeting this season, and the second one comes quickly: The Raiders go to Nickelsville on Saturday.
PILEUP AT THE TOP
Friday’s win jumbled things at the top of the Cumberland District standings.
Rye Cove (16-3, 7-2), Twin Springs (13-7, 6-2) and Burton (9-9, 5-2) are matched in the loss column. Eastside (11-9, 5-3), which defeated both Burton and Twin Springs earlier this week, is also very much in the title hunt with a little more than a week left in the regular season.
“It’s wide open,” Twin Springs coach Tyler Webb said of the chase for the No. 1 spot in the league.
Winning the regular-season championship gives a team more than just a trophy and bragging rights. The champion also earns the district’s No. 1 seed in the Region 1D tournament.
“I feel like there’s probably three or four teams that feel like they control their own destiny,” Webb said. “If we win out, we’ll be the No. 1, if (Burton) wins out, they’ll be the No. 1, and if Rye Cove wins out, they’re No. 1. So you know it’s going to be a crazy finish here and I guess that’s the way you want it.”
Regardless of what happens Saturday between Burton and Twin Springs, the district champion likely won’t decided until the final game of the regular season; Rye Cove plays at Twin Springs on Feb. 11.
If there is a tie at the top of the standings then, a playoff — maybe more than one if more than two teams are tied at the top — will be necessary to determine the district’s No. 1 seed.
CLOSE CONTEST
Friday’s game was close throughout, though Twin Springs led the entire second half. Burton pulled within one, 45-44, late but could never gain the advantage.
Only three teams advance from the district to the regional tournament in a couple of weeks, so Owens said the Titans are focused on winning each game.
“Somebody’s going home. We’ve just got to hope it’s not us,” said Owens, who finished with a game-high 17 points.
Lane, who scored 16 points, said the Titans’ defense played a vital role in holding off Burton.
“I think we executed really good defensively down the stretch,” he said. “Offensively, we could have used some work. We’ve got to hit shots.”
LAST GASP
Burton had a chance to tie the contest with four seconds showing, but a 3-point attempt was off the mark.
Raiders coach Caleb Church said missed shots and not attacking the basket in the first in a slow start cost his squad.
“It came back to haunt us,” Church said. “We just couldn’t score. That’s been the thing since the Eastside game. It’s the same thing; we can’t score. We’ve got to figure that out and try to get the ball in the basket.”
Esau Teasley led the Raiders with 16 points, and Zac Campbell scored 12.