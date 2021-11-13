NICKELSVILLE — During the regular season, Twin Springs used the rushing attack of Ryan Horne to lead the charge in a Cumberland District win over Eastside.
In Saturday’s Region 1D football quarterfinal contest, Titans coach Keith Warner decided to mix things up a little bit.
The plan worked as a bevy of players contributed to Twin Springs 36-13 win over the Spartans.
With the win, Twin Springs advanced to the Region 1D semifinals. The Titans will host Patrick Henry on Saturday at 1 p.m. in the regional semifinal game.
MIXING IT UP
In the Titans win over Eastside in October, Horne rushed for 318 yards and four touchdowns to lead Twin Springs’ offense on the way to the team’s first Cumberland District championship since 1995.
Warner knew Eastside coach Mike Rhodes would have his defense ready to stop Horne in Saturday’s playoff game.
“They keyed on Horne. Obviously, they were going to take that away, and that’s what good coaches do,” Warner said. “They were not going to let him beat them. We’ve got athletes, and we put the ball in our athletes’ hands and let them make plays.
“That’s a luxury that we have. We trust those guys and that’s a testament to our kids. They don’t care who does it. They don’t care who gets the credit. They just want to win, and it showed today.”
There was plenty of credit to go around for Twin Springs.
Horne rushed for 77 yards on 16 carries, while Kyler Ford led the balanced ground attack with 94 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries.
Eli McCoy added 87 rushing yards and a touchdown on six carries.
All three backs also had big defensive days for the Titans.
McCoy scooped up an Eastside fumble and returned it 45 yards for a touchdown. He also had an interception that stopped an Eastside drive.
McCoy, Grayson Carico and James Craig recorded seven tackles apiece.
Twin Springs quarterback Abel Dingus threw for 148 yards and a touchdown.
Senior Mason Elliott also contributed to the Titan cause on both sides of the ball with four receptions for 95 yards and a touchdown on offense and drive-stopping interception on defense.
After a close first quarter, Twin Springs outscored the Spartans 22-6 in the second quarter.
Eastside threatened to score more in the final minute of the first half, but Elliott ended the drive with an interception.
“I knew they were going to try to throw it up to their big body, Eli McCoy. I was just sitting back there watching, and I just went up and tried to get it and came down with it,” Elliott said. “We have so many athletes that can go out there and make a play anytime that we need it.”
A GOOD PLAN
Eastside executed its plan in slowing down Horne, but the Titans’ other skilled athletes made it tough on focusing on one player.
“We had a game plan, and we executed our game plan well,” Rhodes said. “They just have a lot of weapons.
“I thought we did a pretty good job with the run game against the Horne kid. After the last game, we really focused on that. And then McCoy got loose. It’s like you fill two holes and the next one comes up. It’s pick your poison.
“They were well prepared by Coach Warner, and I thought our kids fought tooth and nail. This part of it is no fun.”
Ethan Hill led Eastside’s ground attack with 90 yards on 23 carries.
Jaxsyn Collins completed 11 of 29 passes for 120 yards and a touchdown with two interceptions.