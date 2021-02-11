DAMASCUS — A titanic fourth quarter comeback for the Twin Springs boys basketball squad ultimately came up short in Thursday’s Region 1D semifinal against Holston, 49-48.
The Titans trailed by 16 points entering the third quarter and fought all the way back to take a 43-41 lead with 3:59 left in the game.
Holston (12-5) remained resilient, however, and kept their dream season alive as senior Nick Delatos made a driving layup with eight seconds remaining that proved to be the difference.
Delatos scored a game-high 20 points on 8-for-25 shooting and made 1 of 2 free throws.
“That was a lot more drama than I needed,” Holston coach Jeff Austin said. “I told them at halftime that (Twin Springs) wouldn’t go away. They’re too good of a basketball team.
“Nick has played really well, especially down the stretch in the big games. He lives for these moments.”
Twin Springs (13-4) had a chance with the last possession but as Ryan Horne was driving baseline, he stepped out of bounds and the ball went to Holston with 1.5 seconds left. Mason Elliott stole the inbounds pass for Twin Springs and heaved up a desperation 3-pointer, but it was wide right and the magic had run out.
Conner Lane and Bradley Owens each had 14 to lead Twin Springs.
Horne had a huge fourth quarter, going 4-for-4 from the field, and all were critical buckets to the comeback. He finished with 11.
Twin Springs shot 15-for-49 from the floor, but was a woeful 3 of 20 on 3-point shots. The Titans were guilty of 15 turnovers, but they shot 15 of 21 from the free throw line.
“Obviously, I’m disappointed for the guys,” Twin Springs coach Ty Webb said. “They showed a lot of heart and resilience. The lid was on the rim for us tonight and that’s unusual for us.
“We had a shot at it, but that’s just the way it goes sometimes.”
The Titans had previously played three consecutive elimination games to get to the regional semifinals. Last season — Webb’s first back at his alma mater — the Titans made it to the regional semifinals before losing to Grundy, 44-41.
“As a program and as a whole, we’re taking a step in the right direction,” Webb said. “Last year, we graduated six or seven guys. We knew that we were going to be really young this year and it was even tougher without the summer camp.
“We knew we were going to have to grow on the fly and I thought our young guys stepped up to the plate.”
For Holston, the third time was the charm.
The Cavaliers had fallen 44-41 and 61-37 to Twin Springs in the regular season within a week’s span back in January.
Ethan Norris and Quaheim Brooks each finished in double figures, earning 11 and 10 respectively. Th Cavaliers shot 18-for-55 from the field and 5-for-10 from the charity stripe.
Holston moves into its first regional final since 1985 when it was in Region C and will face the winner of J.I. Burton and Grundy on Saturday.