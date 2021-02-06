NICKELSVILLE - Tyler Webb has three Cumberland District boys basketball tournament championships as a player.
Now he has one as a coach.
In his second season as coach at his alma mater, Webb directed Twin Springs to a 54-52 overtime win Saturday in the Cumberland championship on Twin Springs’ home floor.
The title is the first Cumberland tournament championship for the Titans since 2011. It also gives Twin Springs a bid to next week’s Region 1D tournament.
The Titans (13-3) will travel to Honaker Tuesday in the opening round of the regional tournament.
DIFFERENT PERSPECTIVE
Webb’s three district tournament championships as a player, the last one in 2005 when then Titans finished as the VHSL Group A state runner-up, have a different feeling for him when compared to his first as a coach at Twin Springs.
“It’s fun to be a part of it as a player. As a coach it just makes you feel proud of the effort they’ve put in. You’ve seen the work that they’ve done at practice and everything they’ve bought into that we’re trying to do,” Webb said. “That’s a special kind of feeling when you see that fruition at the end of the year.”
WORKING INTO OVERTIME
Twin Springs work paid off in the end by outlasting an Eastside squad in overtime.
The Titans appeared to be on the way to a win in regulation when they broke a 40-40 tie by opening the fourth quarter with an 8-0 scoring run.
Bradley Owens, who finished the game with 15 points, scored the first six points of the run for the Titans and sophomore Connor Lane added the final two to put Twin Springs up 48-40 with 5:55 left on the clock.
The lead was the biggest of the game by either team, but Webb knew his team had to withstand a run from Eastside.
“THe last time we played those guys we would go on those little runs, six or eight-point runs and they would battle back,” Webb said. “I knew when we got up eight, I told my guys to take a collective breath and gather yourselves because they’re going to mount a comeback right here. And sure enough they did.”
The Spartans scored the next 10 points to take a 50-48 lead with 2:51 to play in the fourth quarter.
Lane tied the game at 50 at the 2:26 mark with a basket.
Both teams then tried to slow the game down.
Eastside missed a shot with 27 seconds left in regulation and a buzzer-beating attempt from Twin Springs’ Lane fell short of the mark.
OT
Owens hit two free throws and Lane was good from the floor to give Twin Springs a 54-50 lead in the first minute of the overtime period.
Eastside got two free throws from Jordan Gray with 2:50 left in overtime to cut the Titans lead to two.
Then both teams' shooting went cold while each tried to control the pace of the game by slowing it down.
Eastside had its chances to take the lead or tie the contest, but the Spartans missed four attempts including a buzzer-beater from the corner.
“I don’t know if some of those (misses) were just fatigue. We had a couple that just rolled around and came out. I think if those were shots in the second quarter I felt like they would have gone down,” Eastside coach Patrick Damron said. “We had a chance. We’re on the road two nights in a row and we pulled the upset last night and we were pretty close to it tonight.”
BIG POINTS
Lane finished the night with 28 points and 14 rebounds for the Titans to lead his team to earning a regional tournament bid and a trip to Honaker.
“I don’t really know much about them, but we’re going to go study some film and see what we have to get another win,” Lane said.
Owens scored 15 points for Twin Springs and Mason Ellioot added 10.
Eastside (7-9) got 15 points from Eli McCoy, 12 from Will Stansberry and 10 from Gray.