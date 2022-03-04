NICKELSVILLE — It was a shot that dreams are made of and movies are made about.
With less than 10 seconds left in Friday’s VHSL Class 1 state boys basketball quarterfinal game at Twin Springs, Titans junior Connor Lane called for the ball.
He then calmly and coolly put up a 3-point shot from just inside the center circle, mere feet away from the halfcourt line.
The ball found the bottom of the net with 4.3 seconds left on the clock, setting up Twin Springs for the dramatic 52-51 win over Fort Chiswell that sent the Titans into the state semifinals. They play Monday on the road against Auburn.
CALLING THE SHOT
The game-winner came after a Twin Springs timeout.
“I walked into that time out and I told Coach (Tyler) Webb I was making it,” Lane said. “He had 100% confidence in me, I had confidence in myself.”
The junior knew exactly what shot he planned to take. It seemed high risk from the distance it was launched, but Lane said he knew he could make it.
“That play was designed for me to come off that screen. Coach Webb said if I didn’t get it, get a clean look to get a ball screen for me. But I caught it and I saw the rim, so I knew it was going up,” Lane said.
Lane said he spends some time shooting shots from halfcourt during the team’s practices.
“I probably shouldn’t be shooting from that far out all the time, but you know it paid off in that situation,” he said.
The dramatic shot was his fifth 3-pointer of the night and gave him a team-high 20 points. Teammate Bradley Owens also scored 20 after hitting four treys on the night.
The Titans’ dynamic duo also ignited the overflow Twin Springs crowd in the first half with back-to-back slam dunks.
The game-winner by Lane was hardly a new occurrence. It was the fourth time this season that he’s hit a last-second shot to give the Titans the victory.
BIG RUN EARLY
Early on Friday it looked like Twin Springs would not have to worry about late-game heroics.
After Fort Chiswell (23-6) scored the first three points, the Titans shot off with 17 unanswered to close out the first quarter.
The Pioneers, however, had no intention of folding their tents and going home early.
Fort Chiswell cut the Twin Springs lead to 23-15 by halftime and outscored the Titans 14-7 in the third quarter to get within one point at 30-29. The Pioneers opened the final quarter with a 11-0 run for a 40-30 advantage.
DRAMATIC FINISH
Fort Chiswell seemed to be on its way to the state semifinals after being up 45-34 with 2:48 remaining in the contest.
The Titans had other plans.
“Connor and Bradley looked at me on the bench with about three minutes to go and said it’s not over,” Webb said. “I knew right then we were going to have a shot at it.”
Back-to-back treys from Owens and Lane and another Lane 3-pointer cut the Pioneers’ lead to 47-43 with 1:27 left.
Lane then hit 1 of 2 free throws to cut it to 47-44 before B.J. Castle nailed a 3-pointer that tied the game at 47 with just 1:09 showing on the clock.
The trey helped swing the momentum to Twin Springs.
“I practice those in practice and I’ve just been waiting for that moment to hit that 3,” Castle said. “That’s what it’s all about right there. Getting the momentum going and us scoring points to get the win.”
After Fort Chiswell gained the lead at the free-throw line, Owens hit a basket underneath to put the Titans up 49-48 with 50 seconds left.
The final three minutes — in which the Titans came back from 12 down — showed the mentality of his team, Owens said.
“We’re tough,” he said. “We just had to battle back and that’s what we do.”
Siler Watson, who scored a game-high 28 points for Fort Chiswell, gave the Pioneers their final lead with 25 seconds left when he hit a basket and free throw for a 51-49 advantage.
After Lane’s dramatic shot, Fort Chiswell moved the ball back up the court and got it to Watson, but it slipped out of his hands before he could attempt a shot.