KINGSPORT — Lee Tissot scored an incredible comeback victory in Saturday night’s Southeast Super Trucks Series feature at Kingsport Speedway thanks to Ashton Higgins’ heartbreak.
Tissot, who fell to the back of the field early in the race after cutting a power steering line, put on quite a display of driving on the three-eighths-mile concrete oval. Behind the wheel of the black No. 88 Chevrolet, he charged up to second place after a daring three-wide pass for third.
Still, Higgins had a straightaway lead before suddenly slowing with a flat right-front tire just three laps from the finish of the 75-lap feature race.
That allowed Tissot to go underneath and take the lead, setting up a two-lap shootout for the win. Higgins, who restarted fourth, made his own aggressive move to second, but it was too late to catch Tissot.
Tissot, an Asheville driver and former Kingsport Speedway regular, said there were a few anxious moments in the cockpit of his truck.
“We busted a power steering line and it sprayed up and caught on fire,” he said. “I couldn’t see nothing. Once we figured out it was a power steering line and we could go back out, we drained the oil out of it. We got a caution, was able to get by several of them. We were still down a half-lap, but Ashton had a little bad luck and we prevailed.”
It was Tissot’s second straight win in the SEST at Kingsport, following a race last October in which he led all 75 laps.
Higgins, another Asheville-area driver and former Kingsport regular, felt sick at his stomach as Tissot passed him.
“The right front tire went down. It seems like we can’t catch a break lately,” Higgins said. “It seems like everything that could have gone wrong went wrong. I felt the tire going down with about five to go and didn’t know what it was. I told them I was going to limp it around. Once it went flat, it was flat. We had the dominant truck and it would run whatever lap I needed it to run.”
The top two weren’t the only ones to have trouble.
Early leader Clark Houston broke a tie-rod on his No. 6 Chevrolet after contact on multiple occasions. The grandson of former NASCAR Busch Series star Tommy Houston finished sixth, while Clint King, a former Kingsport winner in the Super Trucks, had his own mechanical issues and finished 10th in the 11-truck field.
With those contenders out of the picture, South Carolina driver Jamie Barbery, a SEST winner at Kingsport in 2020, finished third. Georgia teenager Tanner Carter and Marty Ward, a six-time champion at Greenville-Pickens (S.C.) Speedway, rounded out the top five.
Tissot, who forced Houston high to take the lead before the power steering line broke, considers Kingsport one of his home tracks. He had plenty of confidence coming into the race.
“I expect to win every time I come here,” he said. “I expect everyone to try their best to beat me. Tonight, we got fortunate and were able to bust one out.”
LIMITED LATE MODELS
Higgins made up for his earlier disappointment by winning the 75-lap Limited Late Model feature at the end of the night.
His No. 9 white and gray Chevrolet, which used the same color scheme as his truck, set fast time in qualifying. After an inversion of the top four qualifiers, Higgins made his way to the front on lap 26, passing South Carolina racer TJ Lollis after three laps of them running side-by-side.
Higgins led the rest of the way with Lollis holding off a hard-charging D.J. Canipe to finish second. Chris Smith and John Gallman rounded out the top five.
OTHER DIVISIONS
Austin Thompson, driving a white No. 2 with blue numerals, raced to the win in the Legends feature as Canipe had another runner-up finish. Bryce Applegate earned the other podium spot.
Scott Smith grabbed the lead on the opening lap of the first Carolina Vintage feature and led the rest of the way in his red No. 44 machine. Don Krietemeyer, driving a white No. 22 painted to the likeness of Bobby Allison’s 1983 NASCAR championship car, finished second with Bob Wallace third.
Josh Weston won a second Carolina Vintage feature with Robert Lewis and Pete Messina, second and third.
Kaleb Bradley won the 20-lap Bandolero feature, holding off Neal Dulin’s banzai attempt to take the lead with two laps to go. Bradley raced on to the win, while his brother, Jacob, got around Dulin to finish third.