KINGSPORT — Lee Tissot had the winning combination for Saturday’s Southeast Super Trucks race at Kingsport Speedway.
The three-time Super Trucks champion had plenty of experience on Kingsport’s three-eighths-mile concrete oval. Combine that with a fast Chevrolet and Tissot was on his way to his second SEST win of the season.
Matter of fact, the Asheville, North Carolina, veteran led all 75 laps, holding off the Ford of Jamie Barbery for the victory.
Tissot said a key to the win was getting back to the basics.
“The truck was pretty good. I’ve been working on stuff all year and it didn’t work out,” he said. “I went back to the old ways, won a race and changed it all again. I think that’s the best it’s ever been.”
While Tissot has won at tracks around the country, Kingsport is special to him. It’s a place he first came to watch his father race.
“I like it up here. I like the people and I have a lot of fans up here,” Tissot said.
Kenneth Headen finished third in a Ford, followed by the Chevys of Clark Houston, who recently won a SEST event at neighboring Lonesome Pine Raceway, and Brett Suggs.
LIMITED LATE MODELS
D.J. Canipe captured the 75-lap Limited Late Model victory, inheriting the lead when Ashton Higgins pulled into the pits on lap 51 with electrical problems.
Canipe's first-ever Late Model win came in a wild race that featured six lead changes and 11 caution periods and took an hour and a half to run.
“We’ve had a fast car all year, but the luck hasn’t always been there,” said the 17-year-old from Fallston, North Carolina. “Today we had a fast car again and finally got it done. It was a little rough out there. The car got a little beat up, but it was a good night.”
Both runner-up Justin Southerlin and third-place finisher TJ Lollis had the front bumpers and hoods torn off their cars. Kingsport's Derek Lane was fourth after being involved in a couple of dust-ups with Chris Smith, who finished fifth.
“The car was pretty good. I came in the pits when I got turned around and made a chassis adjustment,” said Lane, who ran as high as second. “We may have gone the wrong way with it, but we kind of brought a knife to a gunfight as we’re running a 602 Crate motor when everybody else had 604s. Down the straightaway, they just out-horsepowered me.”
SUPPORT CLASSES
Alex McCollun held off Canipe to win a competitive Legends car race. Mike Alcaro was third, followed by Heather Hadley and Alex Urbina.
Brayden Monteith, a fourth-generation racer and son of former Kingsport Speedway track champion Nate Monteith, took the lead on the second lap of the Bandolero race and never looked back. The win was the first for the 8-year-old from Bluff City.
Darrell Holman, an Abingdon veteran who first raced at Kingsport in the 1970s, led all 25 laps of the Carolina Vintage Series race. Driving the blue Mercury his son Caleb drove to victory earlier this year at LPR and with daughter Lindsey — a former winner at Kingsport Speedway — also in attendance, Holman won by a full straightaway over runner-up Owen Leviner.
“I hadn’t run here since 1999,” he said. “I didn’t think I would ever have the opportunity to race here again, let alone win, so it’s special.”