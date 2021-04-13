KINGSPORT — Tuesday’s Big 7 Conference softball matchup between Daniel Boone and Dobyns-Bennett was again filled with high drama.
Julianne Tipton hit a two-out, walk-off double to right center field to score Makaila Collier from first base and lift the Lady Indians to a 4-3 win at Indian Highland Park.
On the pitch before, Tipton had swung at a similar one that was outside from Boone’s Maggie Hillman.
Hillman again came with the outside stuff on the subsequent throw and Tipton was sitting on it.
“I knew she was going to throw it there again,” Tipton said. “It’s huge for us to beat Boone again in a dramatic game like this.
“I think the turning point was really the tournament. We weren’t hitting it at all and when Eastman came around, we started to hit it really well.”
Freshman pitcher Sophie Dean spun a complete game win for the Tribe, throwing 83 pitches and tallying three strikeouts. She had only allowed one hit to a powerful Boone squad in the first five frames and no runs.
“We have a lot of confidence in ourselves along with working hard,” Dean said. “We got past the Boone jersey and played big today.
“If it wasn’t for our defense, we wouldn’t have won the game. We tightened up and we’ve become so much more confident.”
Savannah Hutchins and Collier each had two hits for D-B, all singles.
The victory was also the first conference win of the season for D-B, which has won 11 straight and back to back of the high-drama variety over the Lady Trailblazers. The Tribe beat Boone 6-5 on Sunday for the Eastman Invitational championship.
“We hit the ball all over the park and didn’t pitch very well yesterday,” Boone coach Jeremy Jenkins said. “Today, we got good enough pitching to win the game and we couldn’t hit the ball.
“We’re kind of snake-bitten right now and someone has to step up to get us out of it.”
Boone trailed the majority of the game, but the bats came alive in the sixth.
McKenna Dietz led off the frame by getting hit and advanced all the way to third on an Audrey Moorhouse single. Dietz scored when Camryn Sarvis grounded out to first base.
The Lady ’Blazers scored twice more thanks to consecutive two-out RBI singles by Emma Robinette and Savannah Jessee.
“I’m really proud of our girls from battling back because it’s 3-0 in the top of the sixth and we’re dead in the water,” Jenkins said. “We put an inning together there and got back in it. We just didn’t hit it with runners on and (D-B) did.”