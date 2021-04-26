Science Hill rallied from two runs down in the bottom of the seventh inning and beat Cherokee 7-6 in the Greeneville Tiny Day tournament on Sunday.
Jayden Salts singled in a run and Brynne Goines was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to tie the game. Salts scored on a wild pitch for the winner.
Beth Pridemore had two hits and two RBIs for the Lady Hilltoppers. Salts and Maddie Holstein had two hits each.
Hannah Bates had two hits and three RBIs for the Lady Chiefs.
Among other Tiny Day action Sunday, Morristown East handed Dobyns-Bennett a 12-0 loss and South Greene got by David Crockett 5-2.
The Lady Indians managed only two hits, one apiece by Sophie Dean and Haigan Depew. Appearing as a relief pitcher, Dean struck out three in 2 2/3 innings.
Crockett got a double and an RBI from Matty McKee in the loss to the Lady Rebels. The Hope sisters, Riley and Avery, scored for the Lady Pioneers, and reliever Cara Wilson fanned four and gave up just one hit in three three innings of work.