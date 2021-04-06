KINGSPORT — After a one-year hiatus, the Times News Relays returns to the foray of local track and field this spring.
The meet that traditionally brings together the top athletes from Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia is set to make a comeback May 7-8 at Dobyns-Bennett’s Crowe-Coughenour Track.
Unfortunately, because the VHSL isn’t sanctioning out-of-state competitions, student-athletes from Southwest Virginia are unable to represent their schools this spring.
Each event will still be composed of the top nine entries and only one section of every event will be held. Coaches are encouraged to bring athletes listed within the first three alternates because scratches are common the day of the meet.
HISTORY LESSON
In 1976, Kingsport track enthusiast Rick Earnest and the track coaches at the Kingsport Relays had a dream. They wanted an all-star meet in which the area’s best performances would compete on an invitational basis. They were looking for a vehicle to promote track and field in Northeast Tennessee and thought such a meet would serve their purposes well.
The coaches talked amongst themselves, then approached Times News Executive Sports Editor Ron Bliss with the idea.
With just 22 days to work with, Bliss and meet staff were able to pull together the first Times News Relays on April 22. In 1978, athletes from Southwest Virginia were invited to compete.
Many of the area’s greatest track and field athletes have participated in the meet and flourished.
For an in-depth history of the meet, visit the Times News website. Times News Relays information can be found under the “Times News Relays” tab in the Sports category .
This spring will mark the 41st edition of the meet.
CHECKLIST
A checklist of the top nine entries and first three alternates will run in the print edition of the Times News at least twice per week. The online version will also be kept up to date.
Coaches are welcome to call the Times News office at (423) 392-1390, ext. 4484, for meet director Tanner Cook.
Entries must be done online through Tennessee Milesplit. There is also more meet information online.
SOME CHANGES
Each athlete participating this year will receive a T-shirt from the meet, regardless of Relays finish.
Shirts and other merchandise will be on sale at the meet site, including concessions. Tickets will need to be purchased ahead of time through the D-B GoFan app.
The meet schedule is the most notable change. Instead of the meet primarily taking place on Friday night, most of the events will take place on Saturday.
AWARDS
Medals will be given to the top three finishers in each individual event and to the members of the top three relay teams.
After the conclusion of the events, a ceremony will be held to recognize the most outstanding male and female performers for both the running and field events.
When the meet was founded almost 45 years ago, the purpose was to provide the best track meet for the spectator’s enjoyment, enhance the sport and the area school’s track programs.
41st Times News Relays checklist (as of April 5)
May 7 and 8
At Dobyns-Bennett’s Crowe-Coughenour Track
Top nine entries in each event will make up the field. First three alternates for each event are also listed.
Girls
100 — 1 Jewel Jennings (Jeff Co) 12.52, 2 Injoi Bristol (D-B) 12.93, 3 Ashley Salyers (Vol) 12.98, 4 Macee Page (D-B) 13.10, 5 Mary Reed (SH) 13.12, 6 Naja Bryant (Jeff Co) 13.17, 7 Taylor Dixon (SH) 13.27, 8 Kaiya Simmons (Eliz) 13.38, 9 Emily Fain (SE) 13.40; Alternates — 10 Chloe Courtney (Jeff Co) 13.54, 11 Ella Adams (SH) 13.59, 12 Olivia McClintock (Gville) 13.61.
200 — Jewel Jennings (Jeff Co) 25.55, 2 Injoi Bristol (D-B) 26.95, 3 Macee Page (D-B) 27.41, 4 Naja Bryant (Jeff Co) 27.42, 5 Taylor Dixon (SH) 27.88, 6 Taylor Castle (Vol) 28.13, 7 Caitlyn Loveday (Jeff Co) 28.21, 8 Amanda Clabo (Sevier Co) 28.23, 9 Caroline Hill (D-B) 28.29; Alternates — 10 Anna Smith (SH) 28.41, 11 Ella Adams (SH) 28.43, 12 Keri Belcher (Jeff Co) 28.61.
400 — 1 Jewel Jennings (Jeff Co) 59.59, 2 Ella Adams (SH) 1:01.61, 3 Anna Smith (SH) 1:02.56, 4 Patricia Chellah (Boone) 1:02.80, 5 Halle Scott (DC) 1:03.60, 6 Neomi Lozano (Sevier Co) 1:03.93, 7 Nicole Griffith (Boone) 1:04.75, 8 Caitlyn Loveday (Jeff Co) 1:04.76, 9 Katie Wood (D-B) 1:04.81; Alternates — 10 Lindsey Taylor (SH) 1:05.14, 11 Taylor Castle (Vol) 1:05.24, 12 Kara Giles (SC) 1:05.26.
800 — 1 Jenna Hutchins (SH) 2:13.65, 2 Zoe Arrington (THS) 2:17.76, 3 Morgan Blazer (Cocke Co) 2:24.09, 4 Autumn Headrick (D-B) 2:28.10, 5 Celine McNally (Vol) 2:29.00, 6 Macee Pickup (D-B) 2:29.73, 7 Molly Zander (Jeff Co) 2:33.09, 8 Julianne Dodson (MoWest) 2:33.10, 9 Ashlynn Haas (MoWest) 2:33.20; Alternates — 10 Micah Lane (SH) 2:33.75, 11 Alysee Rowland (Boone) 2:34.16, 12 Emma Baker (D-B) 2:34.84.
1,600 — 1 Jenna Hutchins (SH) 4:44.13, 2 Zoe Arrington (THS) 5:06.42, 3 Morgan Blazer (Cocke Co) 5:15.61, 4 Autumn Headrick (D-B) 5:22.36, 5 Chloe Wade (Sevier Co) 5:30.82, 6 Mandy Lowery (SE) 5:37.46, 7 Ashley Tuell (Prov) 5:38.41, 8 Trinny Duncan (SH) 5:38.50, 9 Celine McNally (Vol) 5:38.75; Alternates — 10 Julianne Dodson (MoWest) 5:49.81, 11 Natalie Fellers (Boone) 5:50.84, 12 Cara Taylor (SS) 5:52.88.
3,200 — 1 Jenna Hutchins (SH) 9:52.88, 2 Morgan Blazer (Cocke Co) 11:27.06, 3 Trinny Duncan (SH) 11:32.91, 4 Ashley Doyle (SH) 11:59.81, 5 Natalie Fellers (Boone) 12:21.16, 6 Sarah Sokol (D-B) 12:30.04, 7 Cara Taylor (SS) 12:41.71, 8 Celine McNally (Vol) 12:50.25, 9 Emily Ward (DC) 12:51.68; Alternates — 10 Rachel Michalik (Vol) 12:57.49, 11 Peyton Couch (MoWest) 13:36.93, 12 Neyla Price (Cher) 13:46.27.
100H — 1 Samantha Degrace (D-B) 16.24, 2 Haley Kells (SG) 17.50, 3 Eliza Collins (Jeff Co) 17.92, 4 Emily Christian (Vol) 18.07, 5 Sara Winegar (Vol) 18.10, 6 Kellie Ivens (Jeff Co) 18.28, 7 Sable Burnside (MoEast) 18.29, 8 Krista Watts (Jeff Co) 18.42, 9 Marcida Moore (HV) 18.67; Alternates — 10 Ashley Moreira (Sevier Co) 18.96, 11 Katelyn Green (SH) 18.96, 12 Rhyann James (Vol) 19.05.
300H — 1 Emily Christian (Vol) 48.90, 2 Lindsey Taylor (SH) 49.28, 3 Emily Eppard (Gville) 49.78, 4 Madison Ricketts (D-B) 49.80, 5 Krista Watts (Jeff Co) 51.17, 6 Kellie Ivens (Jeff Co) 51.19, 7 Samantha Degrace (D-B) 51.51, 8 Eliza Collins (Jeff Co) 51.95, 9 Addison McKechnie (C-D) 52.73; Alternates — 10 Sara Winegar (Vol) 52.77, 11 Anna Houck (Cher) 54.96, 12 Ashley Moreira (Sevier Co) 55.02.
400R — 1 Volunteer 51.45, 2 Dobyns-Bennett 51.45, 3 Jefferson County 51.94, 4 Sevier County 53.25, 5 Science Hill 53.36, 6 Morristown East 54.60, 7 South Greene 55.08, 8 Tennessee High 55.15, 9 Chuckey-Doak 55.92; Alternates — 10 David Crockett 56.27, 11 Morristown West 56.74, 12 Cherokee 56.84.
800R — 1 Science Hill 1:49.30, 2 Dobyns-Bennett 1:50.62, 3 Sevier County 1:52.21, 4 Jefferson County 1:53.05, 5 Tennessee High 1:55.31, 6 Greeneville 1:56.76, 7 South Greene 1:59.03, 8 Morristown East 2:01.57, 9 Cherokee 2:01.95; Alternates — 10 Morristown West 2:02.49, 11 Cocke County 2:02.87, 12 Chuckey-Doak 2:05.57.
1600R — 1 Science Hill 4:10.74, 2 Daniel Boone 4:20.06, 3 Jefferson County 4:21.65, 4 Volunteer 4:25.94, 5 Dobyns-Bennett 4:29.56, 6 Sevier County 4:31.04, 7 David Crockett 4:37.78, 8 Morristown West 4:43.93, 9 Greeneville 4:54.31; Alternates — 10 South Greene 4:57.22, 11 Cocke County 4:57.23, 12 Cherokee 5:00.78.
3200R — 1 Science Hill 10:10.43, 2 Daniel Boone 10:13.43, 3 Dobyns-Bennett 10:28.51, 4 Volunteer 10:30.70, 5 Morristown West 11:09.53, 6 Cocke County 11:11.98, 7 Cherokee 11:31.28, 8 Morristown East 11:42.48, 9 Elizabethton 12:13.26; Alternates — 10 Greeneville 12:29.77, 11 Jefferson County 12:54.99, 12 South Greene 15:17.55.
HJ — 1 Samantha Degrace (D-B) 5-3, 2 Abbey King (South Greene) 5-2, t3 Anna Smith (SH) 5-0, t3 Sable Burnside (MoEast) 5-0, t3 Gracie Conley (Sevier County) 5-0, t6 Haleigh Latta (Sevier Co) 4-10, t6 Noemi Morales (SC) 4-10, t6 Haley Kells (SG) 4-10, t6 Madison Cowan (SS) 4-10, t6 Hope Arnold (Boone) 4-10, t6 Alyssa Chappell (Vol) 4-10, t6 Kellie Ivens (Jeff Co) 4-10; Alternates — 13 Emily Eppard (Gville) 4-8.
LJ — 1 Madison Cowan (SS) 17-0.75, 2 Haley Kells (SG) 16-7, t3 Riley Fritts (THS) 16-0, t3 Emily Christian (Vol) 16-0, 5 Eliza Collins (Jeff Co) 15-10, 6 Chloe Courtney (Jeff Co) 15-8, 7 Amanda Clabo (Sevier Co) 15-6, 8 Sable Burnside (MoEast) 15-5, 9 Aubrey Whitworth 15-3; Alternates — t10 Naja Bryant (Jeff Co) 15-1, t10 Gracie Conley (Sevier Co) 15-1, 12 Katelyn Green (SH) 14-10.5.
TJ — 1 Madison Cowan (SS) 36-7, 2 Ashley Salyers (Vol) 34-0.5, 3 Haley Kells (SG) 33-7, 4 Chloe Courtney (Jeff Co) 31-11, 5 Aubrey Whitworth (MoWest) 31-1, 6 Autumn Stanley (SE) 30-10, 7 Gracie Conley (Sevier Co) 29-8.5, 8 Emma Fowler (Sevier Co) 29-6.5, 9 Blaire Barrett (D-B) 29-4.5; Alternates — 10 Katelyn Green (SH) 29-4, 11 Caitlin Wilson (UC) 28-9, 12 Aydan Dyer (SG) 28-8.
PV — 1 Caitlin Wilson (UC) 8-6, 2 Rachel Altemose (UC) 8-0, 3 Aubrey Whitworth (MoWest) 7-0, t4 Aydan Dyer (SG) 6-6, t4 Isabella Webb (SH) 6-6, t6 Presley Rasor (D-B) 6-0, t6 Hannah Clark (C-D) 6-0, t6 Kaia Thompson (SH) 6-0, t6 Gracie Conley (Sevier Co) 6-0, t6 Cadence Mancil (SG) 6-0; Alternates — t11 Haley Dennison (D-B) 5-6, t11 Sydney Wisehart (MoWest) 5-6, t11 Cynthia Mendoza (UC) 5-6, t11 Amy Cannon (UC) 5-6.
SP — 1 Avery Huskey (Sevier Co) 32-10, 2 Shelby Miller (UC) 32-8, 3 Alicia Breto (Boone) 32-5.75, t4 Alyssa Smyth (Sevier Co) 32-1, t4 Elissa Longmire (Jeff Co) 32-1, 6 Katie Biggs (Cher) 31-4.5, 7 Madisyn Ervin (MoEast) 30-9, 8 Adriana Holstrom (Jeff Co) 30-3, 9 Zennia Bouchelle (Boone) 30-0; Alternates — 10 Abby Lane (Gville) 29-2, 11 Kacey Webb (MoWest) 29-1, 12 Haley Kells (SG) 28-3.
D — 1 Kacey Webb (MoWest) 117-10, 2 Amelia Metz (Cher) 109-1, 3 Katie Biggs (Cher) 107-4, 4 Elissa Longmire (Jeff Co) 102-10, 5 Olyvia Fleming (D-B) 95-9, 6 Avery Huskey (Sevier Co) 94-2, 7 Cheyanne Williams (D-B) 88-4, 8 Kaylee Wallen (Gville) 88-3, 9 Eliza Collins (Jeff Co) 86-11; Alternates —10 Zennia Bouchelle (Boone) 84-2, 11 Marley Snapp (Vol) 83-7, 12 Shelby Miller (UC) 82-9.
Boys
100 – 1 Mason Gudger (Gville) 11.27, 2 Jaden Keller (THS) 11.33, 3 Preston McNally (Cher) 11.47, 4 Matthew Bahn (HV) 11.48, 5 Isaiah Olson (SG) 11.50, 6 Bryson Gilliam (D-B) 11.59, 7 Kevin Aldridge (SH) 11.60, 8 Tristan Nelson (SE) 11.61, 9 Braxton White (Sevier Co) 11.63; Alternates – 10 Austin Riner (SS) 11.73, 11 Jeremiah Hise (SH) 11.76, 12 Tasean Simpson 11.77.
200 – 1 Jaden Stevenson (Gville) 22.72, 2 Jeremiah Hise (SH) 23.06, 3 Preston McNally (Cher) 23.07, t4 Bryson Gilliam (D-B) 23.27, t4 Aaron Vaughn (D-B) 23.27, 6 Braxton White (Sevier Co) 23.33, 7 Austin Riner (SS) 23.65, t8 Mason Gudger (Gville) 23.70, t8 John Norton (Cocke Co) 23.70; Alternates – 10 Hayden Russell (D-B) 23.77, 11 Adjatay Dabbs (Gville) 23.80, 12 Kevin Aldridge (SH) 23.83.
400 – 1 Jaden Stevenson (Gville) 51.30, 2 Aaron Vaughn (D-B) 51.65, 3 Bryson Gilliam (D-B) 52.41, 4 Hayden Lipford (D-B) 52.52, 5 John Norton (Cocke Co) 53.27, 6 Morgan Leach (Gville) 53.65, 7 Brett Lord (MoWest) 53.90, 8 Mitchell Korody (MoWest) 54.14, 9 Conner Shrader (Jeff Co) 54.28; Alternates – 10 Jeremiah Hise (SH) 54.42, 11 Andrew Acuff (Jeff Co) 54.64, 12 Andrew Mick Stokes (SH) 54.76.
800 – 1 Levi Streeval (Boone) 1:57.90, 2 Luke Mussard (Boone) 2:02.21, 3 Nick Daniel (SH) 2:06.48, 4 Ethyn Council (Vol) 2:07.14, 5 Carson Sells (Boone) 2:08.06, 6 Andrew Mick Stokes (SH) 2:08.33, 7 Will Everett (D-B) 2:09.01, 8 Evan Bruce (Boone) 2:09.76, 9 Dane Sullins (D-B) 2:09.85; Alternates – 10 Mason Brandon (Gville) 2:10.03, 11 Tatum Mackie (SH) 2:11.70, 12 Steven Johnson (SH) 2:11.72.
1,600 – 1 Levi Streeval (Boone) 4:24.67, 2 Luke Mussard (Boone) 4;25.85, 3 Conner Wingfield 4:28.80, 4 Alexander Quackenbush (Boone) 4:44.40, 5 Bryson Lewis (Boone) 4:46.52, 6 Mason Sanders (SC) 4:49.32, 7 Mason Brandon (Gville) 4:49.69, 8 Irving Medina (C-D) 4:50.84, 9 Adam Heiba (D-B) 4:51.20; Alternates – 10 Steven Johnson (SH) 4:51.36, 11 Ethyn Council (Vol) 4:53.50, 12 Andrew Mick Stokes (SH) 4:53.54.
3,200 – 1 Conner Wingfield (Boone) 9:14.67, 2 Luke Mussard (Boone) 10:08.40, 3 Bryson Lewis (Boone) 10:08.97, 4 Lucas Bales (Jeff Co) 10:38.65, 5 Samuel Cline (Boone) 10:42.69, 6 Jerry Ricker (DC) 10:43.79, 7 Brit Dugan (SH) 10:55.29, 8 Adam Heiba (D-B) 11:02.82, 9 Conley Owen (SH) 11:07.07; Alternates – 10 Griffin Swinehart (Boone) 11:09.12, 11 Brando Resendiz (MoWest) 11:18.97, 12 Max Brown (SG) 11:19.26.
110H – 1 Tyler Tesnear (D-B) 15.61, 2 Dailyn Stanley (MoEast) 16.95, 3 Brayden Simpson (D-B) 17.37, 4 Owen Roberts (MoEast) 17.78, 5 Thomas Dowdle (SH) 18.52, 6 Brent Flores (D-B) 18.53, 7 Teddy Orton (Eliz) 18.60, 8 Braedon Woods (DC) 18.79, 9 Tyler Gray (MoEast) 19.30; Alternates – 10 Alex Nabe (Jeff Co) 19.33, 11 Michael Graham (Cher) 19.57, 12 Tai Edmonds (Gville) 19.62.
300H – 1 Tyler Tesnear (D-B) 41.21, 2 Owen Roberts (MoEast) 43.74, 3 Brayden Simpson (D-B) 43.92, 4 Daniel Blake Workman (SH) 44.92, 5 Thomas Dowdle (SH) 45.54, 6 Bradley Nagy (Sevier Co) 46.22, 7 Patrick Liposky (MoWest) 46.38, 8 Braeden Woods (DC) 46.58, t9 Jacob Bailey (SH) 46.77, t9 Brent Flores (D-B) 46.77; Alternates – 11 Caden Chambers 47.62, 12 Isaiah Olson (SG) 47.70, 13 Matthew Kinsler (MoWest) 47.91.
400R – 1 Greeneville 43.57, 2 Sevier County 45.51, 3 Tennessee High 45.54, 4 Science Hill 45.66, 5 Morristown West 46.74, 6 Jefferson County 46.97, 7 Happy Valley 47.04, 8 Cherokee 47.22, 9 Morristown East 47.40; Alternates – 10 Elizabethton 47.48, 11 South Greene 47.62, 12 Cocke County 47.70.
800R – 1 Dobyns-Bennett 1:32.26, 2 Science Hill 1:34.18, 3 Sevier County 1:34.50, 4 Morristown West 1:37.43, 5 Cocke County 1:37.67, 6 Jefferson County 1:37.93, 7 Tennessee High 1:38.27, 8 Volunteer 1:38.64, 9 South Greene 1:40.16; Alternates – 10 Greeneville 1:40.95, 11 Morristown East 1:41.28, 12 Daniel Boone 1:41.94.
1,600R – 1 Dobyns-Bennett 3;33.36, 2 Science Hill 3;39.09, 3 Daniel Boone 3:39.60, 4 Morristown West 3:47.92, 5 David Crockett 3:50.92, 6 Jefferson County 3:52.76, 7 Volunteer 3:53.07, 8 Greeneville 3:55.20, 9 Morristown East 4:05.02; Alternates – 10 South Greene 4:19.43, 11 Cocke County 4:19.45, 12 Cherokee 4:22.88.
3,200R – 1 Daniel Boone 8:08.88, 2 Science Hill 8:18.65, 3 Dobyns-Bennett 8:31.73, 4 Jefferson County 9:09.31, 5 Morristown West 9:15.10, 6 Greeneville 9:21.80, 7 Volunteer 9:30.82, 8 Morristown East 9:35.42, 9 South Greene 10:20.24; Alternates – 10 Cherokee 10:20.38, 11 Cocke County 10:57.27.
HJ – t1 Nigel Vidale (D-B) 6-2, t1 Jaden Stevenson (Gville) 6-2, t3 Joe Henley (Cher) 6-0, t3 Samuel Thompson (Sevier Co) 6-0, t3 Conner Mowell (Cher) 6-0, t6 Chandler Fillers (SG) 5-10, t6 Xavier Poore (DC) 5-10, t6 Micah Simpson (MoEast) 5-10, t9 Jonathan Zhao-Olmos (Sevier Co) 5-8, t9 Hunter Burkey (SG) 5-8; Alternates – t11 Carter Disantis (SH) 5-6, t11 Adam Hirirou (THS) 5-6, t11 John Paul Malcolm (SE) 5-6, t11 Hayden Wesley (DC) 5-6, t11 Tai Edmonds (Gville) 5-6, t11 Mason Laws (Gville) 5-6, t11 Charles Dabney (Gville) 5-6.
LJ – 1 Jaden Stevenson (Gville) 21-1, 2 Braden Marshall (D-B) 20-9, 3 Austin Riner (SS) 20-7, 4 Jayquon Price (Gville) 20-3.25, 5 Braxton White (Sevier Co) 20-2.5, 6 Nigel Vidale (D-B) 19-11.2, t7 Nick Kelly (Jeff Co) 19-5, t7 Hayden Wesley (DC) 19-5, 9 Chandler Roberts (MoWest) 19-4; Alternates – 10 John Norton (Cocke Co) 19-1.25, 11 Caleb Smith (SE) 19-0.75, t12 Jacob Ball (Sevier Co) 19-0, t12 Landen Locklear (SC) 19-0.
TJ – 1 Jaden Keller (THS) 44-11, 2 Nigel Vidale (D-B) 40-7.25, 3 Jonathan Zhao-Olmos (Sevier Co) 40-0, 4 Zech Zavona (Sevier Co) 39-10, 5 Baylor Brock (SH) 38-10, 6 Nick Kelly (Jeff Co) 38-9, 7 Jacob Ball (Sevier Co) 37-9, 8 Cameron McLain (Cocke Co) 37-6, 9 Jared Counts (Vol) 37-5.5; Alternates – 10 Keelen Lester (Gville) 37-3, 11 Samule Roman (D-B) 37-0.75, 12 Austin Morris (C-D) 36-9.
PV – 1 William Hagemeier (SH) 12-0, 2 Carter Brademeyer (SH) 10-6, t3 Philip Lovito (MoWest) 10-0, t3 Bryant Thurman (SH) 10-0, t5 Jacob Ball (Sevier Co) 9-0, t5 Jonathan Vaughn (MoWest) 9-0, t5 Bradley Nagy (Sevier Co) 9-0, t5 Wyatt Miller (UC) 9-0 t5 Alex Kitzmiller (D-B) 9-0; Alternates – t10 Jesse Vaughn (D-B) 8-6, t10 Blake May (SG) 8-6, t12 Skyler McCurry (HV) 8-0, t12 David Knight (Gville) 8-0.
SP – 1 Tristan Boatman (Jeff Co) 52-7, 2 Dominic Schroeder (Jeff Co) 51-5, 3 Eli Penix (Boone) 50-8.25, 4 Dane Dykes (Vol) 46-0, 5 Logan Wagner (SG) 45-8, 6 Conner Johnson (Eliz) 43-5, 7 Dalton Pearson (Cher) 42-5, 8 Kameron Fain (MoWest) 41-6, 9 James Parker Payne (SH) 40-4; Alternates – 10 Mikeal Pillar (Gville) 39-7, 11 Evan Jones (SH) 39-5, 12 Eseka Kimipo (D-B) 38-9.
D – 1 Eli Penix (Boone) 149-8, 2 Dominic Schroeder (Jeff Co) 147-0, 3 Tristan Boatman 137-4, 4 Dane Dykes (Vol) 124-9, 5 J.J. Durbin (Gville) 121-6, 6 Cody Robinson (THS) 116-9, 7 Noah Tripucka (MoWest) 116-5, 8 Aaron Coffey (Cher) 114-2, 9 Jacob Whitaker (Eliz) 112-8; Alternates – t10 Ian McRae (THS) 112-4, t10 William Sanchez (MoEast) 112-4, 12 James Parker Payne (SH) 112-2.