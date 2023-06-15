Hank holding medal

Event co-director Hank Brown holds up the 'Totally Crazy' medal participants receive should they complete both the 3K and 8K runs next month. 

 Tanner Cook/Six Rivers Media

KINGSPORT — Next month, one of the Model City’s time-honored summer traditions will take place on the candle-lit streets.

2023 Crazy 8s logo

The 33rd edition of the Ballad Health Niswonger Children’s Network Crazy 8s 8K road race is set for July 15, the opening weekend of the annual Kingsport Fun Fest.

Paul Codispoti

Kingsport’s Paul Codispoti, diagnosed with ALS in March 2020, received the first medal of the 2023 Crazy 8s 8K on Thursday. 

