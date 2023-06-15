KINGSPORT — Next month, one of the Model City’s time-honored summer traditions will take place on the candle-lit streets.
The 33rd edition of the Ballad Health Niswonger Children’s Network Crazy 8s 8K road race is set for July 15, the opening weekend of the annual Kingsport Fun Fest.
“This is a wonderful event here in Kingsport,” said Dwight Owens, chief operating officer of Indian Path Community Hospital. “One of the reasons why we sponsor this event is because it’s about the community. We’re here to promote a tight community and we want it to be active.
“We want families and the community to come together in the name of health.”
The race once again will hold the USA Track & Field men’s 8K national championship presented by Toyota.
“We are honored to host the 8K championships again this year and hope to host for many years to come,” event co-director Hank Brown said. “Last year was about as exciting as it can get with probably the closest finish in road racing history, and we are looking for more fireworks this year.”
Last year, Shadrack Kipchirchir and Conner Mantz turned in a photo finish after sprinting the final 100 yards at J. Fred Johnson Stadium. Kipchirchir won by tenths of a second, but both missed the American record and the $10,008 bonus for breaking the mark held by Alberto Salazar. The record of 22:04 has stood since 1981.
Kipchirchir will be back to defend his title next month, along with Leonard Korir, Sam Chelanga and John Dressel.
“We had a stacked field last year and it looks like many of them are coming back,” Brown said. It’s exciting for me that all these great runners want to come to run Crazy 8s. We look forward to seeing them race for the championship.”
FIRST MEDAL
The first medal of the Crazy 8s is given each year to someone who has influenced the sport of running in the Tri-Cities.
At Thursday’s press conference, Paul Codispoti and the “Italian Stallions” racing team received the first medal of 2023 in an emotional ceremony.
Codispoti was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, in March 2020.
Before his diagnosis, Codispoti was active with the children and youth at the First Broad Street United Methodist Church and was heavily involved in his children’s activities at Dobyns-Bennett. He served in such roles as forensics judge, band parent and timer for some local swimming clubs.
He’s competed in numerous area races and continues to do so with the help of his race team, which pushes him in a customized chair.
“I would like to thank Hank for this honor and his support,” Codispoti said using his specialized machine. “God has blessed me with a great group of friends who sacrifice their race to push me. I accept this on behalf of them and on behalf of Josh Wandell, who inspired me and all the other people living with this hideous disease.”
TORCH BEARER
This year’s torch bearer will be Bob Townsend.
Widely known throughout the area for his heavy involvement in the State of Franklin Track Club, Townsend was named to the club’s Hall of Fame in 2020.
He’s been the SFTC president, volunteer coordinator and nominating coordinator for a number of years. On the course, he holds several state age-group records.
Townsend was recently diagnosed with stage 1 prostate cancer, but after 28 radiation treatments is doing well. He is hoping to be cancer-free by the time the race rolls around.
OTHER RACE DAY EVENTS
The Kingsport Pediatric Dentistry Little 8s Youth Field Day will kick off race day. Featuring field day activities and races for kids and families, the event will take place on the football field inside J. Fred Johnson Stadium.
Following the field day, the Almost Crazy 3K Run/Walk presented by Eastman Credit Union will hit the streets on a certified course. The Crazy 8s 8K then will go off at 8:58 p.m.
Those who take part in both the 3K and 8K will receive the “Totally Crazy” medal from the Regional Eye Center.
The We Run Events Healthy Lifestyles expo and packet pickup will take place in the Civic Auditorium.