CHURCH HILL — Dobyns-Bennett came through with a pair of two-out, two-strike hits to get the best of a determined Volunteer baseball team Tuesday night at the Falcon Nest.
A pair of timely hits by Tanner Kilgore and Peyton Grimm, along with a stellar pitching performance by Jake Timbes, paved the way for the Indians’ 8-2 victory over the Falcons.
Kilgore had a two-run single in the fifth and Grimm had a two-run double in the sixth. Runs in the final inning came off an error and a sacrifice fly by Turner Stout.
After falling behind early, Timbes was overpowering. He struck out 13, including the side in the seventh inning. He allowed just one hit and walked three.
“After the first inning, I got a feel for their mound,” Timbes said. “They had a dink hit, a walk, a recipe for disaster in the first inning. Then I started to lock in.
“It was a good win where some of our younger kids are starting to step up and our team is starting to mold well.”
D-B coach Ryan Wagner noted that Timbes got stronger as the game wore on, which was true for the whole team. The Tribe (18-7, 7-3) scored two runs in each of the last three innings.
Sam Ritz and Grimm each had two hits. Brady Stump tripled and scored two runs, and Ritz also crossed home plate twice.
Still, the Falcons (6-13, 1-11) made quite an impression with pitchers Zach Justice, Tucker Bellamy and Garrison Barrett giving up a total of eight hits.
“It was a full team effort, but it was tough,” Wagner said. “We had to fight to win this game. I heard a lot of good things about their team coming in and they showed they’re a tough team. They’re not going to give you a lot and their pitchers threw mostly strikes. We had to get some big hits and I’m proud of our guys for doing that. With two strikes, the guys did a good job of spreading out and putting a barrel on it.”
D-B also manufactured runs off a bunt by Jack Browder and a sacrifice fly by Timbes.
FALCONS SOAR EARLY
Volunteer took an early two-run lead and the game was still even after four innings.
Volunteer’s Zach Justice started the game with a walk and scored on an RBI groundout by Brody Cloud. Quinn Brooks lined an RBI single to left field to stake the Falcons to a 2-0 lead after one inning.
“We keep saying we’re young with sophomores, juniors and a couple of freshmen, but the effort was great,” Volunteer coach Mike Castle said. “They’re learning the game and the best thing about it is they have no fear. Fundamentals, routine stuff, they’re getting better at.
“Hopefully, another year when we’re playing teams in the same classification, that will help us. But their effort tonight was great. ”