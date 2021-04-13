JONESBOROUGH — Dobyns-Bennett wasn’t about to let David Crockett hang around this time.
The Indians scored six runs in the first inning and sped off with a 10-1 Big 7 Conference victory over the Pioneers on Tuesday night at Warren Miller Field.
Monday’s game between the teams, a 10-7 Tribe victory, went down to the wire.
Jake Timbes starred on the mound and at the plate Tuesday for the Indians (13-6, 5-3). Timbes struck out 11 batters and gave up five hits and one run. At bat, he had two hits — including a massive home run over center field in the second inning — and scored two runs.
His shot sailed well past the 350-foot mark and was estimated 400 feet.
Asked how far he thought the ball traveled, Timbes smiled and said, “A long way.”
“It’s 350 out there and the mound is about another 40, 50 past it, so it went at least 390,” he added.
He admitted his eyes got big when he saw the incoming pitch, a fastball up and in, right in his sweet spot.
The long ball staked the Indians to a 7-0 lead.
Tribe coach Ryan Wagner knew it was important to get an early advantage and not allow the Pioneers to gain any momentum.
“This place is a tough place to play and Crockett is really good,” Wagner said. “Crockett has come a long way. Their offense has always been good and they’re a good team. It was big for us to jump out on them like that and Jake was awesome tonight.”
So were the rest of the Indians, who belted out 14 hits overall. Eight D-B players had a hit and eight scored.
Tanner Kilgore and Turner Stout each doubled twice and drove in two runs. Peyton Grimm went 2-for-3 with a triple, two RBIs and two runs scored.
Still, Crockett (7-8, 3-5) showed some intestinal fortitude in battling to the end. The Pioneers were down 10-0 in the middle of the sixth but determined to make the game go the distance.
Jobe Hanneken and Garrett Leonard each singled and Cody Wheeley followed with a line-drive RBI single to left field for the Pioneers’ only run.
The Pioneers finished with five hits.
Leonard suffered the loss after pitching a rough first two innings. Tyler Hensley threw the final five frames.
“I told our guys sometimes teams just come in and hit. They got a lot of them in that first inning,” Crockett coach Spencer Street said. “They came out and had a good plan. If we get out of that first inning, I think it could have been a different ballgame.
“I liked our energy the rest of the game. We could have laid down and quit.
“Timbes is one of the better arms we’ve seen this year, but our guys battled and had a good approach,” Street added. “We hit some balls hard that went right at them and then we finally strung together some hits.”
Both teams are scheduled to play in the Johnny Whited Memorial Classic on Thursday. D-B hosts Morristown East and David Crockett faces Greeneville at Daniel Boone.