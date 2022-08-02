JOHNSON CITY — The course at Johnson City Country Club has been going through some major renovations and golfers are about to get a sneak peek at the changes when the Tillinghast Invitational is held.
The tournament, named in honor of famed golf course designer A.W. Tillinghast, is set for Aug. 13-14. It was first held in 2006.
The club’s capital improvement project will eventually include redoing every bunker on the course and extensive tree management to improve to playability of the course and the condition of the turf below. Much of the work is done, but the project has been paused and will be completed after the Tillinghast.
“We want for anybody that comes to play the golf course, to show off what we’ve done so far, but there’s still quite a bit of work left to do,” club pro Tyler Deaver said Tuesday.
The area of the bunkers on the course is being decreased from 65,000 square feet to less than 30,000.
“We’re giving them a new look, going back to what Tillinghast kind of designed, putting a Tillinghast spin on it,” Deaver said.
Deaver is running his third Tillinghast Invitational since arriving in Johnson City from Athens Country Club in Georgia. He's said from the minute he stepped onto the course for the first time that he’s loved the place. Now he’s excited in trying to improve it.
“I enjoy the layout,” Deaver said. “It’s a great layout. It’s a really good piece of property and a lot of people don’t know that until they come out here. We all knew from the beginning that the bunkers needed to be done, but it’s been more than that. It’s tree management and making the conditions a little more consistent.
“It changes the playability to what Tillinghast wanted and maybe what Theo Webster wanted as well. Theo was the first professional here and did a lot of work on the golf course. We’re trying to get back to seeing what he did as well.
"Theo means a lot to this membership and he means a lot to me, being the first professional and first superintendent. He was handpicked by A.W. Tillinghast to come over here from Kingsport.”
The tournament was held in June in recent years and Deaver sounded excited about its new date.
“It’s interesting going at a different time,” he said. “Not only for the project, but I wanted to do that anyway just because the golf course is in better shape, better condition, in August than in June. June is kind of a transition month coming out of dormancy.”
INS AND OUTS
The 36-hole medal-play tournament is a points event for the Tennessee Golf Association player of the year in the regular and senior divisions. It’s also part of the Tri-Cities Amateur Tour.
There are competitions in the championship and senior divisions as well as flighted divisions in the regular and senior groups.
Jackson Skeen is the defending champion.
HOW TO ENTER
The entry fee is $200 for non-members ($140 for members) and includes two tournament rounds with lunch each day, a practice round, tee gifts, snacks and drinks on the course, and range balls. Golfers who wish to ride should know that carts are not included in the entry fee.
The deadline to enter, as listed on the club's website, is Friday. The entry form can be found online at jcccsite.com. Call the pro shop at (423) 930-9312 for more information.
Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.