KINGSPORT — The final homecoming football game at Thunder Valley did not come off anywhere close to how Sullivan North may have planned.
Ineffective at containing the strong wing-T running attack of Pigeon Forge, the winless Golden Raiders were never in Friday night’s nonconference game Friday at Benny Compton Field, dropping a 34-0 decision to the up-and-coming Tigers.
“They were much better than last year,” said Isaiah Pruitt, North’s do-it-all, 6-foot-3, 180-pound senior. “Seems they have a good coach and everything.”
The Tigers (3-1) certainly have a capable running game, balancing their assault with a three-headed monster that was too much, too often for North.
It was Pigeon Forge’s second victory in Sullivan County this season. Two weeks ago, the Tigers earned a double-overtime win over Sullivan Central.
PICK YOUR POISON
The Tigers had three running backs combine for more than 400 yards rushing, led by the 188 yards on the 13 carries of tough 5-11, 185-pound junior wingback Bryce Effler, who capped the scoring with an 85-yard sprint with 2:42 left to play.
Fullback Aidan Howard, a quick-hitting 5-10, 185-pound freshman, had touchdown runs of 2 and 12 yards while gaining 129 yards on 16 cracks. Ayden Littles, a speedy 5-10, 165-pound sophomore wingback, tallied on runs of 2 and 20 yards while collecting 101 yards on 15 attempts.
“Those guys all block well for each other, which I told them they must do if they want to carry it themselves,” said Pigeon Forge coach Scott Meadows.
All three runners scored in the second half, during which Pigeon Forge expanded a 14-0 advantage at intermission.
HEARTBREAK CITY
The Golden Raiders, who dropped their fourth game in four outings, compiled just 98 total offensive yards, but it was certainly no fault of Pruitt’s.
A quarterback/defensive back who returns punts and kickoffs while handling punting chores and also moving to wide receiver whenever North faces third-and-long, Pruitt was bruised to the bone emotionally after another loss.
“This has been rough,” he said tearfully. “I mean, I’m playing my butt off every game but it’s not showing on the scoreboard.
“It’s my senior year, and this is tough, real tough. I mean, this is a great school, but we just can’t make it happen.”
North has missed two games this season because of complications from the coronavirus pandemic, but Pruitt said some problems have been self-inflicted.
“The virus is just an annoyance, really,” he said. “We’ve been undisciplined, and that’s a big problem if you ask me. People showing up late for practice and even late for a game. Too many people are not taking this seriously.”