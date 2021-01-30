KINGSPORT — Playing tribute to the Kingsport Douglass High School Tigers, Dobyns-Bennett's boys basketball team roared to a 73-54 victory over Tennessee High on Saturday night at the Buck Van Huss Dome.
Dressed in the blue and yellow uniform design worn by the Kingsport’s former Black high school, the Indians (17-4, 7-1) took control early in the Big 7 Conference game against the Vikings, who wore black and orange jerseys to represent the Slater High School Wolves.
Although the makeup game was an important one in the league race, it meant much more to Jahson Dennis and the Tribe.
“All of the team, we recognize we’re playing for the people who came before us and we love it,” Dennis said. “It was great being able to represent them and get them a win tonight. We’re a really close team, unselfish, and we love sharing the ball with each other. We love to go out there, have fun and represent this community well.”
The Tiger Tribe had plenty of fun, taking a 14-8 lead after one quarter and going into halftime with a 29-18 advantage. They kept the margin in double digits throughout the second half.
The Indians effectively shared the basketball. Jack Browder finished with a game-high 19 points, Dennis had 18, Malachi Hale totaled 12 and Ben Phillips tallied 10.
“It was a fun night with lots and lots of energy representing the Douglass Tigers,” Browder said. “It’s hard to guard all three of us — Jahson, Malachi and I are all 6-4 or 6-5. If we share the ball, there’s bound to be a matchup problem with one of us. No way they’re going to stop all three of us.”
Browder and Dennis praised the play of the bench for maintaining the Indians’ defensive intensity. Coach Chris Poore was happy with the high energy, especially coming off a tough win over David Crockett the night before.
“I was pleased with our guys’ effort and energy. They did a good job distributing the ball and trying to involve everybody,” Poore said. “It was a tough stretch, especially with the back-to-back games and some guys out of the lineup. But these are huge games you have to be locked in and focused to win.”
Braden Wilhoit, Brandon Dufore and Luke Cottrill had 13 points apiece for the Vikings (8-13, 3-5).
TRIBE GIRLS FALL
Lauren Bailey had a go-ahead, 3-point play with 22 seconds left and then blocked a potential game-tying 3-point shot as time expired to lift the Lady Devils (13-5) over the Lady Indians 58-55.
Delana DeBusk, who scored a game-high 21 points, added a free throw with 15 seconds as part of the final margin. Tambryn Ellenburg and Bailey each finished with 11 points.
Dobyns-Bennett (12-8) was wearing light blue uniforms to honor the Douglass Tigerettes, while Greeneville had their usual black road uniforms instead of those honoring the George Clem Lady Wolverines they originally planned to wear for the game.
Caitlyn Wallace was the Lady Indians’ top scorer with 13 points. Elle Francis had 11 points and Emilee Lane netted nine, although Greeneville held D-B to a single point over the final four and a half minutes of the game.
Down 16-8 at the end of one quarter, Dobyns-Bennett rallied to trail 25-24 at the half. D-B took a 43-40 advantage into the final period before the cold streak.
“Our kids battled and won the middle quarters. We just didn’t finish,” D-B coach Bill Francis said. “Those kind of games are the only way you’re going to get better We hadn’t been in many (tight) games like that and we needed that.”
As far as the final play, Coach Francis said the credit belonged to Greeneville coach Annette Watts and Bailey.
“We had a chance late and we got the look we wanted,” Coach Francis said. “But, that Bailey is an absolute tremendous player. She knows the game and jumped the screen. She made the play when she had to make a play and did it perfectly. That’s what good players do.”