BRISTOL — Thursday racing for the Karl Kustoms Bristol Dirt Nationals at Bristol Motor Speedway was canceled due to rain.
Friday and Saturday’s race schedule remains the same, with spectator parking lots opening at 1 p.m. and spectator grandstands opening at 2 p.m. Hornets racing was added to the schedule at 9 a.m. Saturday before spectator gates open.
On Friday, racing action will begin at 2:30 p.m. with Super Late Model heat laps and group qualifying. At 5 p.m. there will be Super Late Model heat races to set the field for a 25-lap Super Late Model feature that pays $10,000 to win. Other classes with last chance qualifier races and feature races include Sport Mods, Modifieds and 602 Late Models.
On Saturday, the Super Late Models will again start the day at 2:30 p.m. with heat laps and group qualifying. At 5 p.m. there will be Super Late Model heat races to set the field for a 40-lap Super Late Model feature that pays $50,000 to win. Other classes with last chance qualifier races and feature races on Saturday are Hornets, Open Modified, Stock Car and 604 Late Models.