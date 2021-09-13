Across the world it has been a long and difficult time in 2020 and 2021, but Tennessee High has been hit extremely hard over the past 12 months.
On Sunday, the Vikings lost another member of their athletic community when junior football standout Micah Montgomery died.
A release from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office said a tragic accident took Montgomery’s life.
“As reported (Sunday), the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office responded to a drowning near the Highway 421 bridge on South Holston Lake,” the release said. “The deceased is identified as Micah Montgomery, age 16, of Bristol, Tennessee. Investigators spoke to witnesses and this incident is an unfortunate accident. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family.”
Vikings football coach Matt Chandler said in a comment to wcyb.com, "We are totally in shock. We as a coaching staff and team are devastated. Micah was such a beloved member of our team. His smile will be something we remember forever.”
Montgomery gained 96 yards in Friday’s 33-31 win over Karns, including a 67-yard touchdown run in the second quarter.
Tennessee High boys basketball coach Michael McMeans said Micah Montgomery didn’t play his sport, but McMeans has gotten to know the family through his brother Levon.
“I love his brother, Levon,” McMeans said. “He’s a great kid, full of life and energy, and he brings it all the time. He is a great competitor, and he’s strong and tough. We hurt for Levon and want to do everything we can to love and support him during this time.”
McMeans said during his short time at Tennessee High the school has endured more than its share of loss, including the recent death of longtime basketball coach and Arby’s Classic creator Dale Burns.
Vikings track and field athlete Logan Smith died in a car accident in January. Gabrielle Kennedy, who played softball for Tennessee High, was killed in a domestic incident that also took the life of her mother, Kristina Robinson, in October 2020.
“Yeah it’s crazy, I’ve not been here a year yet and that’s four,” McMeans said. “It is sad, but this community each time has rallied around these families and uplifted them. This school gets stronger and everyone comes together to support and love each other. This is a place that I want to be a part of, and I want my family to be a part of.”