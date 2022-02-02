KINGSPORT — National Signing Day kicked off in style on Wednesday at Dobyns-Bennett as three athletes signed on to continue their academic and athletic careers at the collegiate level.
Levi Evans signed on to continue his football career in the western part of the state at UT-Martin. Madison Ricketts will continue clearing hurdles on the track at Emory & Henry College.
Jerry Ricker inked with Tusculum University for cross country.
EVANS GOES WEST
Evans has been a journeyman of sorts when it comes to finding his position, but he settled in his natural linebacker spot as a senior.
He was one of the Tribe’s best players as evidenced by his selection as the defensive MVP of the TACA East-West All-Star game in December.
“It’s kind of surreal to fulfill a dream,” Evans said. “I’ve been telling my family since I was kid that I was going to be on TV one day. I knew what I had to do, and I worked hard to get there. I’m just glad the day has come.”
In the all-star game, he recorded 10 tackles — including two for a loss — in the East’s 32-3 win. Evans believes that showing helped his chances to play at the next level.
“That game helped boost my stock a lot,” Evans said. “I started getting a lot of emails and follows on Twitter after that.”
He finished his career with 153 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, nine hurries, seven sacks, 10 pass break-ups and three fumble recoveries.
On offense, he tied for the team lead this season in rushing touchdowns with six on just 19 carries. He also had five receptions for 99 yards and three scores.
Evans was named to the Kingsport Times News/Johnson City Press Elite 11 team for all of his accomplishments his senior year.
“Levi did whatever we asked him to do,” Tribe football coach Joey Christian said. “He moved to defensive end his junior year because it was what was best for the team. We asked him to move back to linebacker his senior year because it was the best thing to do for the team.
“Levi is proof that if you trust coaches and work hard, Dobyns-Bennett can do great things for you.”
RICKER, THE PIONEER
Ricker — who spent his first three years at David Crockett — is heading to one of the blossoming programs in Division II.
His personal bests may not be that spectacular because of a multitude of injuries, but former coach Mark Jennings and current coach Bob Bingham both agree there is a lot of potential.
“If we gave out a Mr. Congeniality award at Dobyns-Bennett, he’d probably win it,” Bingham said. “When they let me sub sometimes, I’ve had a few classes with Jerry, and it’s like he’s holding court with people flocking around him.
“Tusculum knows when they signed Jerry that his PRs are going to get a whole lot better. He’s like Ricketts — his best days are ahead of him.”
RICKETTS PICKS WASPS
Ricketts is hopeful to return to her sophomore year form before the pandemic struck in her senior go-around, but she needed to get her signing out of the way.
“Madison’s best days are ahead of her,” Bingham said. “She was running well her freshman year and managed to get fifth at the sectional meet, missing qualifying for state by one spot.
“We came back in March the next year and she was in the best shape she’d ever been in. Then, the craziness took place. Emory & Henry has a real jewel coming up there in Madison Ricketts.”
It was only natural that Ricketts quickly picked up hurdling for the Tribe. Her uncles — Chris and Brian — were a dynamic hurdling for Lee High in the mid-1990s in both the 110- and 300-meter hurdles.