Gate City’s Sarah Thompson made her senior season of basketball an encore performance to her junior year.
Thompson, who led the Lady Blue Devils to a VHSL Class 2 championship to earn Times News Southwest Virginia Player of the Year for the 2019-20 season, once again is the Times News’ top honoree.
The East Tennessee State signee fell one game short of her ultimate goal of a second state title in 2021, but her performance throughout the season was worthy of player of the year honors.
Thompson, also the Region 2D and Mountain 7 District player of the year, showcased her all-around talents on the court by averaging 16.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 4.0 steals per game.
Gate City’s Kelly Houseright also repeats as the Times News Southwest Virginia Coach of the Year after directing the Lady Blue Devils to a return appearance in the state final.
Ridgeview’s Hailey Sutherland is the defensive player of the year and Union’s Abby Slagle is the underclassman of the year.
Joining Thompson on the first team are Abingdon’s Morgan Blevins, Thomas Walker’s Lakin Burke, Eastside’s Anna Whited, Ridgeview’s Brooklyn Frazier and Twin Springs’ Emaleigh Powers.
Thomas Walker’s Shelbie Fannon, John Battle’s Anna McKee, J.I Burton’s Kaylee Jenkins, Wise Central’s Hannah Large and Gate City’s Macey Mullins compose the second team.
FIRST TEAM
Morgan Blevins, Abingdon
Blevins averaged 19.7 points and 10.2 rebounds per game and made the Region 3D tournament team.
Lakin Burke, Thomas Walker
An all-around player, the junior averaged 17 points, 8 rebounds, 5 steals and 4 assists per game in leading the Lady Pioneers to a co-Cumberland District championship.
Anna Whited, Eastside
The two-time Cumberland District player of the year averaged 16.6 points, 8.5 rebounds and 5 steals per game this past season.
Brooklyn Frazier, Ridgeview
Frazier finished the season averaging 10.2 points per game along with 4.7 assists, 4 rebounds and 2.3 steals.
Emaleigh Powers, Twin Springs
The senior averaged 18.8 points per game, also getting 7.4 rebounds 3.4 assists and 3.1 assists.
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Hailey Sutherland, Ridgeview
Sutherland was a force on both the defensive and offensive ends of the court for the Wolfpack.
She averaged 2.5 blocks, 2.4 steals, 8.7 rebounds a game along with 14.9 points an outing.
UNDERCLASSMAN OF THE YEAR
Abby Slagle, Union
The floor leader for a young team, the sophomore averaged 14.2 points, 8 rebounds and 3 assists.
SECOND TEAM
Shelbie Fannon, Thomas Walker
Fannon averaged 15.5 points, 4 steals and 4 assists in the Lady Pioneers’ co-Cumberland District championship season.
Anna McKee, John Battle
The junior was a bright spot for the Lady Trojans, averaging 16.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2 assists per game.
Kaylee Jenkins, J.I. Burton
The junior averaged 16.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3 steals.
Hannah Large, Wise Central
Large averaged 11.8 points per game and broke the school single-game record for most 3-point shots with nine.
Macey Mullins, Gate City
The junior was hampered by an injury, but she still managed to connect on 35% of her 3-point shots and 83% of her free throws.