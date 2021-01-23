NORTON — For a moment, or two, it was like the good old days. The time before the pandemic.
The crowd, while limited to 25 spectators, was cheering and loud, the atmosphere was like a trophy was on the line, both teams battled to the last second on the clock ticked away and the reigning state player of the year delivered the game-winner.
VHSL Class 2 player of the year Sarah Thompson hit a 3-point shot with 4.7 seconds left on the clock Saturday to lift Gate City to a 49-47 Mountain 7 District girls basketball win over Wise Central on Central’s home floor.
With a week of the regular season remaining, the victory clinched at least a share of the Mountain 7 regular-season championship for the Lady Blue Devils (10-0, 9-0).
NOT EASY
Gate City and Central (10-3, 8-3) battled to the finish, each having their shining moments along the way.
The Lady Blue Devils appeared to be on the way to a big win in the opening minutes of the fourth quarter by scoring six straight points to build a 42-28 lead - the biggest advantage of the game - with 6:30 left in the contest.
Central, however, had other plans.
The Lady Warriors, sparked by baskets from Jill Sturgill, Hannah McAmis and two 3-point shots from Hannah Large, who had 17 points in the contest, cut the Gate City lead to 43-41 with 3:36 left on the clock.
From that point, the teams swapped baskets the rest of the way.
Central’s only lead of the game came with 25 seconds remaining to play when Sturgill hit a 3-point shot from the left side of the key to put the Lady Warriors up 47-46. Sturgill finished the game with 14 points for Central. hann
Gate City then moved the ball the other way down the court and Thompson sealed the win for the Lady Blue Devils.
“We had a play to drive in and then when the girl came up, I dished it down to Macy (Mullins) because Macy had been hitting them,” Thompson said of the game-winning shot.
Mullins, who had nine points on three 3-pointers, missed the shot, but Gate City’s Lexi Ervin grabbed the rebound and fed it back to Mullins, who then found an open Thompson, who finished with a game-high 23 points, at the top of the key.
“Lexi Ervin made a really big play with the offensive rebound and then Macy made a good extra pass for me to get the shot off,” Thompson said. “I knew time was running out, but I felt confident whenever I got the ball and I could see the goal so I just shot it.”
HAVING TO FIGHT BACK
The dramatic finish was something that may not have had to happen, Gate City coach Kelly Houseright said.
“We were up by 12 or 14, but we started playing passive and taking unnecessary shots and shot them right back into it,” the coach said.
Despite her disappointment with her team in letting Central battle back into the game, Houseright was happy that the defending VHSL Class 2 state champs were able to keep their record unblemished by picking up a key road win in the always-tough Mountain 7.
“Whether we’re on the road or not, we’re going to get everybody’s best, Houseright said. “We’ve got that target whether we want it or not, so it’s just part of it.”
GETTING BETTER
Central coach Robin Dotson was not happy with the loss, but was impressed with his young team’s improvement and fight in the fourth quarter against the Lady Blue Devils.
“I thought we showed a lot of character in getting down and coming back,” Dotson said. “We could have quit. I’m just very proud of them.
The game-winning shot for Gate City was just the way the ball bounced for the Lady Blue Devils, Dotson said.
“We had it defended pretty well,” he said. “It was a long rebound that came off and it just didn’t bounce our way. Sarah Thompson is the state player of the year for a reason.
“We’ve got to move on. I can’t fault our effort, we made some clutch plays offensively and had a chance. But, like I said, the ball just didn’t bounce our way.”