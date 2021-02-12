GATE CITY — At some point in most Gate City girls basketball games, Sarah Thompson is going to take control.
Friday, it was at the start of the third quarter.
Thompson, who has signed to play for East Tennessee State next season, racked up 28 points and six assists to lead the Lady Blue Devils (16-1) to the Region 2D championship with a 58-41 victory over Ridgeview (11-5) at the Devils’ Den.
Gate City, the defending VHSL Class 2 champion, earned the right to host Region 2C champion Glenvar (7-4) in the state semifinals. Glenvar defeated Radford 53-43 on Friday for the Region 2C title.
The final four matchup will be played at the Gate City Middle School gym on Wednesday, starting at 7 p.m.
TAKING OVER
Friday's regional title game was tight at halftime, Gate City holding a narrow 22-19 lead.
Then reigning VHSL Class 2 player of the year Thompson took command.
Sparked by a strong defensive effort, Thompson scored Gate City’s first nine points of the third quarter in transition to boost its advantage to 31-22.
“We go as she goes and we want the ball in her hands a lot,” Gate City coach Kelly Houseright said. “Obviously, she’s the best player on our team and we feed off of what she does.
“This week she has really stepped up and played like a leader. She’s the reigning state player of the year and that’s what you expect.”
Thompson’s play not only sparked the Lady Blue Devils' offensive attack early in the second half, it also helped create more pressure from their defense.
“Their defensive pressure turned up and we turned the ball over. Credit them, they do a good job,” Ridgeview coach Donnie Frazier said. “That’s probably the best defensive effort I’ve seen out of them this year.”
EXTRA HELP
Ridgeview then began focusing its defensive pressure on Thompson, who simply used the opportunity to dish the ball to freshman Makayla Bays. Bays scored 10 of her 11 points in the third, mostly from under the basket.
“Coach always tells me to be patient and that’s what I was trying to do. Sarah saw me open and it led to some easy buckets,” Bays said.
“It’s been due,” Houseright said of Bays' big third quarter. “She’s a great athlete. Big things are ahead for her for sure. But she just came into her own in that third quarter. Sarah did a good job of finding her on the offensive end when she drew the defense.
“It was just a great team effort. I’m really proud of them.”
STOPPING SUTHERLAND
Another key was keeping Ridgeview’s Hailey Sutherland away from the basket as much as possible, Houseright said.
“We wanted to limit (Sutherland’s) touches. We know she’s a great player and a lot of what they do goes through her. So we wanted to make sure we did a good job on her,” Houseright said.
Sutherland finished with 10 points. Brooklyn Frazier led Ridgeview’s scoring with 18 points.