Hall looking forward to head coaching role

New Thomas Walker coach Tanner Hall talks to his players during a recent media day.

 P. KEVIN MAYS/Kingsport Times News

EWING — It’s been a busy year for Tanner Hall.

The 26-year-old recently married and took a new job just a few days apart.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos