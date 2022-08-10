EWING — It’s been a busy year for Tanner Hall.
The 26-year-old recently married and took a new job just a few days apart.
EWING — It’s been a busy year for Tanner Hall.
The 26-year-old recently married and took a new job just a few days apart.
“It’s been a little busy,” Hall said.
The new Pioneer coach replaces Nick Johnson, who resigned after five seasons at Thomas Walker.
“Coach Johnson had a great program and did some great things, and I’m just excited to get a chance to work in it,” Hall said.
Hall’s quick ascent to a head coaching position comes with a learning experience for the coach.
He played quarterback at Union under Bears coach Travis Turner.
Hall then took a position as an assistant coach with Union in 2015.
When Union assistant coach Mike Rhodes became head coach at Eastside three years later, Hall went with Rhodes and worked as offensive coordinator.
Last year, Hall took a position with the Lee High program, where he worked as the defensive coordinator under new Generals head coach Joey Carroll.
“That gave me a different perspective on the game,” the former quarterback said. “It was a chance to get some more experience about the game.”
“I’ve been very fortunate to coach under some great head coaches and to learn a lot about the game,” Hall said.
This year he’ll be on the opposite sideline of all three of his mentors.
“It’s great. I’m looking forward to it,” Hall said. “It’s an honor to be able to coach against them.”
Hall’s Pioneers will play Carroll’s Lee High squad in a benefit game featuring the Lee County rivals on Aug. 19.
Hall will take his squad to Bullitt Park, where he enjoyed many wins as a player, to face the Bears on Sept. 30.
On Oct. 21, Hall will match wits with Rhodes when the Pioneers host Eastside in a Cumberland District contest.
Hall’s first regular-season test will come on Aug. 26 when Thomas Walker hosts Cumberland Gap.
The Pioneers are scheduled to open up Cumberland District play on Oct. 9 at home against Castlewood.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sign up to receive news and updates from this site directly to your desktop.
Click on the bell icon to manage your notifications at any time.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.