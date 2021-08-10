JONESVILLE — Cameron Grabeel had a career-best day at Cedar Hills Country Club on Tuesday, but the Thomas Walker junior golfer still was not completely happy with his performance.
“I hit my driver pretty good. There were a few holes I could have hit better chips, better putts. I should have been 5, maybe 6 under, but I’ll take it,” Grabeel said after shooting a 2-under-par 69 to win the 30th annual Farmers and Miners Invitational.
Grabeel had an eagle and four birdies, three on consecutive holes.
He held the home-course advantage on a lot of his opponents. He said he plays at Cedar Hills throughout the summer and knowing the course helped him with his game.
The strong start will help him as the season progresses, Grabeel said.
“Today I kind of saw what I need to work on,” he said.
Grabeel played the greens well, noting that putting was his strongest part of the game.
Gate City’s Ethan Dishner finished second after shooting a 72 and Marion’s Tyler Salyers was third with a 74.
Virginia High’s Caleb Leonard beat Graham’s Ben Morgan in a playoff for fourth place. They tied at 75 in regulation.
BEARCATS TAKE TEAM TITLE
Leonard’s play plus balanced scoring from teammates Tyler Stanley, Wes Brown and J.D. Moser gave Virginia High the team trophy.
The Bearcats had a 323 total, 10 strokes ahead of second-place Marion.
“We’ve got a couple of kids that are playing real well right now and we just hope the others pick it up as the season goes along,” Virginia High coach Carlos Lee said. “You can’t take any holes off and that’s what I always stress to the guys.”
Lee said greens play is important to winning in the team element.
“Putting is a big key and that’s what I always stress to the guys,” he said. “I always stress to them that we’ve got to make our putts. You don’t want to three-putt any holes, you should at least two-putt.”
Salyers’ 74 and a 77 from Grayson Sheets helped boost Marion to its runner-up finish.
Gate City finished three strokes behind the Scarlet Hurricanes at 336.
Defending Region 2D champion Graham (340) was fourth, and Region 1D champ and VHSL Class 1 runner-up Castlewood (346) finished fifth.