EWING — Thomas Walker wasted little time in clinching its first Cumberland District regular-season volleyball championship on Tuesday, breezing to a 25-13, 25-18, 25-16 win over Eastside.
The Lady Pioneers (16-6, 9-0) clinched both the top seed in next week’s Cumberland tournament and the district's No. 1 in the Region 1D tournament in two weeks.
SETTING THE PACE
The Lady Pioneers embarked on a 10-1 run for a 14-5 lead in the opening game, setting the pace for the match.
Taking control early is what Thomas Walker coach Kristen Parker teaches her squad.
“That’s what we’ve been trying to do all year,” Parker said. “One thing we’ve been saying is don’t worry about what they’re doing. We need to worry about what we’re doing on our side.”
The Lady Spartans (8-12, 6-2) found some push in the second set. After the Lady Pioneers jumped out to a 13-5 advantage, Eastside fought back and narrowed the margin to 18-13. But Thomas Walker used a 7-5 advantage down the stretch to take the win.
Eastside was within striking distance in the first and last parts of the third set, but the Lady Pioneers owned the middle and ultimately the match.
Lady Spartans coach Brianne Bailey said her team took the court short-handed.
“I have one in quarantine and one sick. So considering, I didn’t think we played badly,” Bailey said. “I had three sophomores, a freshman and two seniors. As far as my younger girls played, I thought they played excellent.
"The future is bright for Eastside volleyball.”
THE NUMBERS
Lakin Burke led Thomas Walker at the net with 10 kills, and Patricia Bigge and Karlie Jones added six apiece.
Tenley Jackson, who surpassed the 1,000-assist mark last week, finished with 33 assists for the Lady Pioneers. Makayla Carr had 13 digs.
Eastside got nine kills and 12 digs from Leci Sensabaugh and Tinley Hamilton had 22 assists.