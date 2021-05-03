Southeastern Conference Tournament champion Tennessee is the third overall seed for the 64-team NCAA men’s tennis tournament, which begins this weekend.
Barksdale Stadium in Knoxville is a host site for the first and second rounds, which are single elimination.
The third-ranked Vols (24-3) play SWAC champion Alabama A&M (6-6) on Saturday at 1 p.m., following the 10 a.m. match between Georgia Tech and Memphis. Saturday’s winners face off Sunday at 1 p.m. to determine which team advances out of the regional.
SEC regular-season champion Florida is the tournament’s No. 1 overall seed. The Gators (20-2) play South Alabama on Saturday at 1 p.m. Duke and South Florida are the other teams in the Gainesville regional.
The Vols beat the Gators 4-3 in the SEC tournament final on April 25 for their first title since 2010.
The winners from the 16 regional sites advance to the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Florida, to compete for the national championship May 17-28. The event is being hosted by Central Florida and the Greater Orlando Sports Commission.