BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech's softball team missed an opportunity once Saturday.
The Hokies didn’t let it happen again.
Jayme Bailey and Mackenzie Lawter both hit two-run home runs in the fourth inning and No. 3 national seed Virginia Tech eliminated Miami (Ohio) from the NCAA Blacksburg Regional with a 5-4 victory late Saturday night at Tech Softball Park.
🤩🤩🤩@jaymebailey_ pic.twitter.com/JFfAt1hFMT— Virginia Tech Softball (@HokiesSoftball) May 22, 2022
THAT'S OUR CATCHER 😤 pic.twitter.com/2fTgRZ30AX— Virginia Tech Softball (@HokiesSoftball) May 22, 2022
The Hokies (43-8) advanced to Sunday’s regional championship round against Kentucky (37-17), which dropped the home team into the losers’ bracket with a 5-4 come-from-behind win in the day’s first game.
Saturday’s play got off to a late start after about a two-hour delay for lightning the area.
SURVIVE AND ADVANCE
Virginia Tech opened a 1-0 lead against Miami in the first inning when Meredith Slaw singled to score Emma Ritter from second base.
The RedHawks (40-17-1) came roaring back, however, by scoring two runs in both the second and third innings — Riley Coyne hit a two-run homer in the latter frame — to move on top 4-1.
That’s when Bailey and Lawter came through with their game-changing shots.
Mackenzie Osborne (2-0) picked up the win out of the bullpen with one inning of scoreless, hitless ball. Keely Rochard then kept Miami off the board for the final four innings to record the save, her sixth of the year.
Brianna Pratt (18-6) took the loss. Miami advanced to play the Hokies after taking a 4-0 win over St. Francis (Pa.) in the day's second game.
WILDCATS RALLY
The Hokies got a grand slam from Slaw in the first inning and had a 4-1 lead on Kentucky entering the top of the seventh.
MEREDITH. SLAW.TANK! 💣💣💣 pic.twitter.com/bI9hvrhar0— Virginia Tech Softball (@HokiesSoftball) May 21, 2022
After Erin Coffel’s run-scoring single pulled the Wildcats within two runs at 4-2, Renee Abernathy came through with a three-run homer off Rochard (24-3).
Emma Lemley pitched the first six innings for Virginia Tech and departed after allowing a single to the leadoff hitter in the top of the seventh.
UK starter Tatum Spangler exited after only one inning. Alexia Lacatena (8-3) went the final six for the win.
ANOTHER GO-ROUND
Virginia Tech and Kentucky will meet again Sunday at noon. If the Hokies win, a second game will follow 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first to determine who advances to the super regional round.