Don’t look now, but high school golf teams have already started practicing.
And all of the other fall sports teams will be turned loose soon.
Although the season won’t hit high gear until August, golf teams can begin competing against each other Monday. That’s also the first day of practice for football, girls soccer, volleyball and cross country.
District 1 will hold its jamboree July 28 at Pine Oaks, but Science Hill golf coach Kevin Vannoy said a few of the league’s nine teams have opted not to participate.
The Hilltoppers boys and girls will open their seasons in the Morristown Invitational. The boys play on Aug. 3 and the girls event is Aug. 4.
Season openers for soccer, volleyball and cross country can be held Aug. 16, while the first football games will be played Aug. 19. Twelve games across the state are slated for that day with those teams getting a one-day jump on the Friday openers set for Aug. 20.
WHAT IT LOOKS LIKE
Area conferences for girls soccer and volleyball will have a different look for the 2021-22 season, including significant changes.
The District 1-AAA league will consist of Dobyns-Bennett, Science Hill, Daniel Boone, David Crockett and West Ridge.
In 1-AA, volleyball will have Elizabethton, Unicoi County, Sullivan East, Tennessee High, Johnson County and Volunteer. It’s almost the same in girls soccer, but Greeneville will be in District 1 as Johnson County doesn’t have a team.
The 1-A volleyball conference holds Happy Valley, North Greene, South Greene and Hancock County. In girls soccer, it’s University High, West Greene and Chuckey-Doak.
STATE AWARDS
Northeast Tennessee had a nice representation for the inaugural Tennessee High School Sports Awards last week. The players were selected from among all schools, public and private.
Leading the way was David Crockett’s Prince Kollie, who was selected as the state’s defensive football player of the year. Kollie is headed to play collegiately at Notre Dame.
Also in the mix was Science Hill’s Jenna Hutchins, who was chosen as the state’s female cross country runner of the year. Sullivan South’s Kara Carter was the pick as the female golfer of the year.
Greeneville’s Brad Woolsey was chosen as the coach of the year. He led the Greene Devils’ basketball team to the boys Class AA state title.
Other winners included:
Baseball: Cooper Kinney, Baylor
Boys basketball: B.J. Edwards, Knoxville Catholic
Girls basketball: Jaloni Cambridge, Ensworth
Male bowler: Devean Littlejohn, Hardin Valley
Female bowler: Kailee Channell, Hardin County
Male cross country: Aiden Britt, Lebanon
Offensive football player of the year: Dallan Hayden, Christian Brothers
Male golfer: Lance Simpson, Farragut
Softball: Catelyn Riley, Jefferson County
Male soccer: Gui Vivaldini, McCallie
Female soccer: Caroline Betts, Christ Presbyterian Academy
Male swimmer: Sam Powe, McCallie
Female swimmer: Gretchen Walsh, Harpeth Hall
Male tennis: Baylor Sai, Montgomery Bell Academy
Female tennis: Maeve Thornton, Knoxville Catholic
Male track and field: Christian Langlois, Bearden
Female track and field: Mensi Stiff, Brentwood Academy
Volleyball: Shaye Eggleston, Brentwood
Male wrestler: Alex Whitworth, McCallie
Female wrestler: Shelby Zacharias, Creek Wood
Female athlete of the year: Gretchen Walsh, Harpeth Hall (No. 1-ranked swimmer in the country)
Male athlete of the year: Eric Rivers, McCallie (football, basketball, track and field)
Team of the year: Brentwood volleyball
COLLEGE SIGNING
Science Hill’s Braxton Mann made his college choice earlier this month.
He signed to continue his wrestling career at Newberry College.