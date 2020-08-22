BRISTOL, Tenn. — Dobyns-Bennett’s Isaac Ratliff returned the opening kickoff to the 8-yard line.
Talk about setting the tone.
Tylar Tesnear rushed for 203 yards and two touchdowns, quarterback Zane Whitson threw for 92 yards and a touchdown and the Indians romped to a 35-0 win over Tennessee High at the Stone Castle on Friday night in the season opener for both football teams.
The Indians had control from the outset, Tesnear running wild behind a unit of five senior offensive linemen: Caleb Burleson, Caden McNabb, Zack Ferguson, Blake Collier and Aiden Neale.
“I give all the credit to our offensive line,” Tesnear said. “We had huge holes. I just had to get to the secondary and make one man miss.”
In this pandemic-impacted season, Tesnear said it was good to get on the field and compete.
“We didn’t have any scrimmages or anything. So it was a little weird coming out here, but once we got our first drive, we got our rhythm going,” the senior said.
The game-opening drive consisted of back-to-back carries by Tesnear, who took the ball into the end zone from 6 yards out less than a minute into the contest. Will New added the PAT kick to put the Indians up 7-0.
STRONG DEFENSE
Tennessee High’s defense kept the score close in the first quarter, but its offense could not generate anything against the Tribe defense.
“They were lights-out there tonight,” said D-B coach Joey Christian. “They did a good job of stopping the run. I thought our defense on the back end did a good of covering their guys and getting some good pressure on the quarterback.
“I thought our kids played well. It’s such hard times with nothing to prepare for, but I thought our kids responded to that well.”
The Vikings managed only 45 yards of total offense.
“When they’re clicking offensively and we’re not clicking offensively and our defense has to stay out there longer and longer and longer and some of our skill guys are having to play both sides of the football, we just got gassed,” Tennessee High coach Mike Mays said.
Defensive back Trent Cody picked off his first pass of the season for the Tribe.
“Our whole defense was just outstanding,” Cody said. “We just had to come out and dominate and it just worked out for us.”
BIG QUARTER
After Tesnear’s opening score, the game stayed a one-touchdown game until the second quarter when D-B opened things up.
Tesnear again played a huge role. He found a hole in the defense and sprinted 48 yards to the Tennessee High 1.
Jackson Martin took it in for a touchdown on the next play, breaking the plane with 9:51 left to play in the opening half.
The Indians went up 21-0 on Tesnear’s 1-yard touchdown run with 3:07 left before halftime.
On its next possession, D-B took 1 minute, 9 seconds to drive 55 yards for another score. Whitson hit Hayden Sherer for a drive-capping 7-yard touchdown with just 17 seconds left before the intermission.
The Indians put up the game’s final score on their first drive of the second half. They took just over four minutes to march 80 yards on 10 plays, and sophomore Caleb Baker ended the drive with a 4-yard touchdown run.
Quarterback Steven Johnson provided most of the Vikings’ offense through the air. The junior completed 11 of 25 passes for 56 yards with the interception by Cody.
UP NEXT
Dobyns-Bennett is on the road next week for a key contest at Oak Ridge.
Tennessee High has an open date next week.