JOHNSON CITY — East Tennessee State went all in on a 3-point attack in the second half, and by the end of the day, the Bucs were out of luck.
B.J. Mack scored 22 points and Wofford pulled away for a 68-57 victory over ETSU in a Southern Conference men’s basketball game Saturday at Freedom Hall.
After halftime, ETSU played as if it had decided anything inside the 3-point arc was a bad shot.
Over the first 13 minutes of the second half, the Bucs attempted just one 2-pointer. Their first second-half points not from 3-point range came on a Ty Brewer free throw with 4:54 left and their first 2-point basket of the half came at the 4:04 mark on a drive by David Sloan.
By then, the Terriers led 62-48, their largest margin of the afternoon.
“We just don’t have anybody right now on our front line who has the ability to make shots in the paint,” ETSU coach Desmond Oliver said, adding that it wasn’t necessarily the game plan to attack from 3-point range.
Mack dominated inside, making 10 of his 13 shots. The Bucs didn’t have anybody to match up with the 6-foot-8, 247-pound junior, and Wofford outscored them 22-14 in the paint.
“My guys are gassed,” Oliver said. “The lack of bodies to rotate ... that’s no excuse. Wofford played great today. They came in and kicked our butt. They were by far the better team.”
With the Terriers (9-6, 1-2) clinging to a 32-29 halftime lead, the Bucs (9-7, 1-2) came out shooting. ETSU tied the game at 41 on — what else — a 3–pointer by Sloan. When Mack scored on a jump shot moments later, Wofford led for good.
ETSU’s first seven baskets after halftime came from long range, but the good fortune didn’t last.
“I think that’s what they gave us and we have guys who can shoot it,” said ETSU guard Ledarrius Brewer, who had 18 points. “If you’re open, take that shot.”
Sloan led the Bucs with 20 points, making 10 of 14 from the field, but he committed seven turnovers. Sloan and Brewer each went 4-for-7 on 3-pointers.
ETSU wound up making 10 of 28 shots from 3-point range and 10 of 17 from 2. Wofford made 11 of 34 from long range.
OFFENSIVE REBOUNDING
When the Bucs missed, they didn’t get many second chances. They managed only two offensive rebounds, leading to the Terriers dominating 21-1 in second-chance points. In addition, 16 ETSU turnovers led to 23 Wofford points.
“Two stats, 21 second- chance points and 23 points off turnovers, that’s 44 of their 68 points,” Oliver said. “That’s the game. Our turnovers and our block-outs beat us.”
BY THE NUMBERS
Max Klesmit, Wofford’s leading scorer, had 12 points on 5-of-16 shooting from the field. Isaiah Bigelow came off the bench to get 12 points and nine rebounds.
ETSU’s Jordan King was 1-for-8 on 3-point shots and was the Bucs’ leading rebounder with six. Wofford outrebounded ETSU 36-27.
UP NEXT
ETSU hosts Western Carolina on Monday night in a makeup game.
Wofford also has a makeup game that night when UNC Greensboro visits Spartanburg, South Carolina.