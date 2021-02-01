East Tennessee State lost its hold on first place in the Southern Conference men’s basketball standings Monday night.
The Bucs jumped out to an early lead but couldn’t maintain the momentum and Wofford pulled away in the closing minutes for a 67-62 victory at Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium in Spartanburg, South Carolina.
“We did not execute down the stretch, which is disappointing,” ETSU coach Jason Shay said. “We broke the plays off which resulted in turnovers, and you can’t do that in big ballgames. I’m running specific plays to get specific looks or to get the defense confused. We turned the ball over or had to take bad shots, and that’s not a winning formula.”
B.J. Mack, Wofford’s 6-foot-8, 250-pound sophomore center, made the two biggest baskets of the night. With the Terriers’ clinging to a 60-59 advantage, Mack found himself open behind the 3-point arc and connected. Moments later, he swished a 15-foot jumper for a 65-59 lead with 37 seconds left.
The transfer from South Florida finished with 10 points.
“That was pretty tough,” Bucs forward Vonnie Patterson said. “We were playing good defense for the whole 30 and he came down and made those two shots. It was like, ‘Man, you have to live with it but you play hard defense and then they still make that shot.’ It’s tough. It was their day at the end.”
Damari Monsanto made a 3-pointer for the Bucs (10-6, 6-2), but they missed three more to see their winning streak end at four.
“I thought a little bit of the selfishness from earlier in the year came out,” Shay said. “We weren’t together and there was a little bit of barking back and forth. You can’t have that. You have to come together. You have to encourage one another.”
Wofford (11-5, 8-2) moved atop the league standings.
BY THE NUMBERS
Monsanto scored a career-high 24 points and grabbed eight rebounds. He was 8-for-12 from the field, 6-for-9 on 3-pointers.
Monsanto was the only ETSU player in double figures. Ledarrius Brewer, the Bucs’ leading scorer, was held to eight on 3-of-11 shooting.
The Bucs shot 40% and didn’t make the plays down the stretch.
Shay used terms such as “self-doubt” and “self-inflicted wounds” to describe the end of the game, but he gave credit to the Terriers as well.
“We played a good game,” he said. “Every game in this conference is going to be difficult. When you’re the hunted, you’re going to get everybody’s best shot. We played well enough to win the game, but when it’s big games and tight ballgames, it only takes a few possessions here and there to get separation, and they got it.”
Wofford’s Storm Murphy scored 19 points, matching his season average that’s second in the SoCon. Trey Hollowell added 15 points and Max Klesmit had 14 for the Terriers, who shot 51% against the top defensive team in the SoCon.
EARLY SUCCESS
ETSU’s offense got healthy in its 112-84 victory over The Citadel on Saturday and that health continued in the early going. With Monsanto leading the way, the Bucs made six of their first eight shots, went on an 11-0 run and held Wofford scoreless for six minutes.
That added up to a 26-12 ETSU lead, but it turned out to be fool’s gold.
The Bucs went scoreless for five minutes while the Terriers scored 15 in a row and by the time the halftime buzzer sounded, ETSU led just 31-30.
UP NEXT
ETSU plays at Mercer on Wednesday night.