JOHNSON CITY — Peyton Calitri was just too much for too long for East Tennessee State.
Calitri pitched 10 dominant innings for Tennessee Tech, which broke ETSU’s seven-game winning streak with a 4-2 victory in a nonconference baseball game Friday night at Thomas Stadium.
The sophomore from Collierville who played for Walters State held the Bucs (12-4) to five hits while striking out 11 batters and walking none. Calitri (3-0) threw 80 of his 115 pitches for strikes.
Golston Gillespie and Hayden Gilliland had RBI singles in the 10th inning for Tennessee Tech (12-4). Ed Johnson led off the 10th with a double off ETSU’s third pitcher, Nathanial Tate. Johnson scored on a single by Gillespie to break a 2-2 tie.
ETSU starter Zach Kirby, who had walked four batters all season entering the game, battled control problems. Facing several deep counts, heissued four walks while throwing 125 pitches in a six-inning stint.
Kirby worked through several jams, allowed only two runs on four hits and seemed to get stronger as the game wore on, striking out the final two batters he faced.
Matt Bollenbacher came on in relief and struck out six of the nine batters he faced in three perfect innings, keeping the score tied at 2 and giving the Bucs a chance to win in the bottom of the ninth.
Calitri had other ideas. He struck out the side in the ninth and his team ultimately gave him the lead in the 10th.
Will Long’s sacrifice fly in the second inning gave the Eagles the game’s first run when it scored Gillespie, who had led off with a double.
Calitri faced the minimum through three innings. ETSU’s Cam Norgren had a solid single in the second but was promptly erased as part of a double play.
Two batters after ETSU right fielder Tommy Barth misplayed a flyball for a two-base error, the Eagles doubled their lead on Nick Spardone’s sac fly.
ETSU’s Cam Norgren tied the game at 2 with a two-run homer run to right field in the fourth. His team-leading sixth homer of the season came after Bryce Hodge’s two-out single.
Johnson and Gillespie each had two of Tennessee Tech’s seven hits. Norgren was the only ETSU player with two.
The teams play again Saturday at 2 p.m. Colby Stuart (3-0, 3.48 ERA) is ETSU’s probable starter. Tennessee Tech is expected to go with Carter Gannaway (2-1. 4.70).