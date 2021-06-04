Tim Dinwiddie had a tournament to remember during a year to forget.
Not many high-level golfers can say they went through an entire year undefeated. But that’s what Dinwiddie did in 2020.
The coronavirus pandemic frightened Dinwiddie, who had heart issues not too long ago, so he decided to play just one tournament and take the rest of the year off.
He teed it up in the Tennessee State Senior Amateur and took home the biggest championship of his career.
“I was really lucky,” said Dinwiddie, who will be among the favorites in the senior division at the 16th annual Tillinghast Invitational at Johnson City Country Club this weekend. “I didn’t play any tournaments. I skipped everything because of the COVID. That scared me. I just stayed away.”
His Senior Amateur title was even more special considering for years he felt like he had given one away. In 2012, Dinwiddie was in the lead for most of the tournament at Blackthorn Club until bogeying the final hole. Danny Green took the trophy back home to West Tennessee, leaving Dinwiddie to wonder “What if?”
“I let it get away from me,” Dinwiddie said. “That was a tough one to swallow. But I learned something from that.”
Dinwiddie, an Afton native, found himself back in contention last summer at Windyke Country Club in Memphis and he used the struggles of 2012 to stay in the moment. After he bogeyed the 17th hole during the final round, things were threatening to get hairy.
Tim Jackson, who has won 24 TGA events and played in the Masters twice, was hot on the trail.
Dinwiddie parred the final hole to beat Jackson by a stroke.
“I’m glad we weren’t playing together,” Dinwiddie said.
Dinwiddie has two Tillinghast senior championships and says his game is rounding into shape as the meat of the competitive golf season begins.
“It’s pretty good,” he said. “I don’t play a lot. I never have. I practice a lot, hit balls a lot. I play maybe once a week other than tournaments. We’ll just have to see how the putter goes.”
NUTS AND BOLTS
The 36-hole stroke-play tournament runs Saturday through Sunday.
Ryan Terry is the defending champion after beating East Tennessee State golfer Jack Rhea in a playoff. They both broke the tournament record at 13-under 131.
Other former winners in the field are Tanner Davis, who won in 2019, and former NCAA champion Chip Spratlin, whose four Tillinghast victories are unmatched.
“There’s a great field,” JCCC head professional Tyler Deaver said. “We’re looking forward to a good weekend. “We’re very excited. There should be a little bit of normalcy this year as well.”
When Deaver was asked if he had any advice to the players about to take on the A.W. Tillinghast-designed course, he said: “The golf course is a second-shot golf course. Position yourself off the tee and then from there position yourself well into the green.”
The tournament is sponsored by General Shale.