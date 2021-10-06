ELIZABETHTON — A night after losing to bitter rival Sullivan East, the Tennessee High volleyball team was itching to get another shot at the Lady Patriots.
The Lady Vikings had to get through a scrappy Volunteer team first in Wednesday’s District 1-AA tournament elimination game at John Treadway Gymnasium.
Tennessee High took care of business with a sweep (25-16, 25-18, 25-19), but the Lady Falcons made it tougher than expected.
The Bristol squad clinches a region berth for the first time since 2017.
“To me, this feels like where we’re supposed to be,” Tennessee High coach Mary Johnson said. “The expectation at Tennessee High is to get deep in postseason play. Every other year that we’re not there, I’m upset.
“We have a common theme of being relentless. That has a lot to do with adversity.”
Volunteer got off to strong starts in each set but had trouble closing the deal. The Lady Falcons were in control most of the third set and led 19-18 before Tennessee High reeled off seven straight to take the set and the match.
Sophie Meade led the offensive attack for Tennessee High with 12 kills and seven digs, while Madison Blair had seven kills and 11 digs.
Libero Sydnee Pendland spearheaded the defense with 20 digs, while Madison Curtin had 19 assists and Eliza Rowe tallied 15 assists.
For Volunteer — which has only one senior in Emily Christian — the future is bright.
“Our first goal was to bring fun to volleyball, and the second goal was to have every kid get better,” Volunteer coach Nora Barton said. “We’ve really struggled all year with keeping a lead and closing it out. That’s something we’ll work on for next year.
“It’s a breath of fresh air to see all these kids that are so young progress so much, and it makes me so excited for next year.”
Tennessee High will meet Sullivan East in the finals on Thursday at Elizabethton with the fist match set to begin at 5:30 p.m. The “if necessary” game should Tennessee High win the first match will follow shortly after.
Both teams have already clinched a regional berth. Thursday’s tournament champion will determine the host of Tuesday’s region.
“We really don’t feel any pressure because we’re already in the region,” Johnson said. “Obviously, we’d like to have the No. 1 seed and host, but the thing is we’re grateful for where we are, and we’re going to give it our best shot tomorrow.”
VOLUNTEER ELIMINATES BETSY
The Lady Falcons had a strong start to the first elimination match at Treadway Gymnasium and upended host Elizabethton in four sets 25-18, 22-25, 25-18 and 25-19.
Volunteer got a big offensive night from Veda Barton, who tallied 18 kills and nine digs to go along with three aces.
Sydney Cloud had 34 assists and 11 digs for a double-double. Chloe Redwine had nine kills and 18 digs as well for the Lady Falcons.
Also for Volunteer, Laura Baraldi-Meraneth contributed six kills and 17 digs. Christian tallied three kills and 17 digs.
The Lady Cyclones could never find much of a rhythm except for the second set when they reeled off seven straight points after trailing 22-18.
“We really couldn’t find a rhythm and you have to give Volunteer credit for that,” veteran Elizabethton coach Leslee Bradley said. “They’re one of the smartest teams in our conference. They figure out what you’re doing and then make you change it. We couldn’t read things quickly enough or make the adjustments in time. They executed and just kept us off-balance all night.”
Mattie Davis — Elizabethton’s lone senior — led the charge with 16 kills and 23 assists for a double-double in her final prep match. Bradley gave high praise for Davis after the match.
“Mattie has been a remarkable player from the first time I saw her play in the eighth grade,” Bradley said. “I knew she was going to be special to us. She’s come in and not only been a good volleyball player, but a great teammate.”
Gracie Kirsch had five kills for Elizabethton while Grace Martin was huge on defense with 22 digs. Jayci Bowers also had 16 digs for Elizabethton.
“We still have a young team and we’ve played our best volleyball in the last two weeks,” Bradley said. “We can take that and make that our footprint for next year and build on that.”