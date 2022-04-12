BRISTOL, Tenn. — When taking on tough Tennessee High, any baseball team better swing the lumber. Unfortunately for Volunteer, its bats have been nearly silent all week.
The Vikings concluded their two-day dominance of Volunteer on Tuesday, beating the Falcons 10-0 for the second straight evening in Upper Lakes Conference play at Tod Houston Field.
In its 10-0 road win on Monday, first-place Tennessee High (13-2, 7-1) began slowly before warming up. The turnaround game saw the Vikings start quickly and pour it on, collecting 15 base hits and scoring in double figures for the 10th time this season.
“Our hitters have confidence and we’ve got a really good lineup,” veteran THS coach Preston Roberts said. “Again, I’m kind of putting myself on repeat, but it’s somebody different every night, and a lot of times it’s a lot of guys every night.
“What that does is it doesn’t put pressure on one or two guys. They understand somebody’s going to pick them up. We had great approaches, and it led to 10 runs in six innings.”
VIKING LEADERS
While junior right-hander Rylan Henard was throwing a complete-game one-hitter — Brayden Blevins two-hit the Falcons the night before — the THS offense banged on the drum all day.
Tennessee High opened with a three-run first, fueled by a two-run home run from Evan Mutter. Greg Harris plated the third run with a triple, one of two he had in the game.
The onslaught continued with Viking runs in every inning but the fourth.
Leadoff man Garrett Embree reached base five times and scored three runs while collecting three hits and an RBI. Harris had three hits and scored twice in addition to his RBI, and Mutter drove in his third run with his second hit of the day, a single that enforced the mercy rule.
Logan Quales ripped two doubles and drove in a run, Braden Wilhoit had two hits and an RBI, and Garrett Cross had two hits and scored a run. Henard and Andrew Dingus each had an RBI.
“Preston does a good job,” first-year Volunteer coach Josh Peterson said. “One through nine they hit the ball and put it in play.
“Again, our pitchers have got to live in the bottom half of the zone. Their pitchers had success both nights in the bottom half of the zone, getting a lot of ground balls and not a lot of pop ups.”
VOLUNTEER NOTES
Henard, who struck out six and walked one, took a no-hitter into the sixth inning before Conner Haynes smoked a two-out single to right field. But the Falcons (9-6, 1-5) needed much more.
Up 7-0, the Vikings scored three times in the bottom of the sixth to end the game.
“We’re just not focused, and that falls on me,” Peterson said. “I take full responsibility for that. They need to be prepared when they get here, and they weren’t prepared. Obviously, that showed the past two days.
“But the good thing about baseball is you get another game another day, so we’ll go back to work tomorrow on the practice field and get better and see what we can do from here on out.”
Colby Lawson took the loss for Volunteer, allowing seven runs in 4 1/3 innings of work.