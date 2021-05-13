JONESBOROUGH — The law of averages — and a motivated bunch from Tennessee High — ended David Crockett's softball romp through the Big 7 Conference on Thursday, when the visitors from Bristol beat the Pioneers 12-6 in a 10-inning District 1-AAA semifinal.
THS scored seven runs in the 10th inning to take control of the top-seeded Pioneers, who had beaten 12 of 12 conference foes before Thursday.
The fourth-seeded Vikings (23-8) travel to Gray to meet second-seeded Daniel Boone Friday at 5 p.m. in the winners' bracket final.
Meanwhile, the Pioneers (30-7) host Dobyns-Bennett in an elimination game.
"We must push forward and come out here to try and beat D-B," said Crockett coach Carla Weems. "I mean, we've had a great season, but they say it's hard to beat a team three times in a season, and it is."
WINNING CONVINCINGLY
The Vikings exploded in the 10th against right-hander Kennedy Broyles, who had pitched a 1-2-3 ninth in relief of starting pitcher Matty McKee.
Three hit batsmen and four Viking base knocks produced the decisive rally.
"They (the Vikings) came out there (in the top of the 10th) and they believed it," Weems said. "Of course, we switched pitchers and was hoping maybe that would be a good thing. My first pitcher throws really hard and she had gotten tired — that's a lot of innings for them to pitch.
"And so we switched it up out there, and they were able to see the ball and get some hits when they needed them."
THS got RBI singles in the 10th from Rylee Fields, Keegan Myers and Nikki Duncan, plus a two-run double from Ashley Worley. In addition, Mac Newport and Kenzie Orfield plated runs after being hit by base-loaded pitches.
"We had played them tough twice in the regular season (2-0 and 5-2 scores) and obviously they are a great team," THS coach Jenn Testa said. "We had been so close, and I felt like this might be time for us to get over that hump."
The seven-run outburst made a winner of Fields, a sophomore who went the distance and allowed 13 hits — but only four over the final six innings.
OFFENSIVE STARS
Crockett held the upper hand much of the game, leading 1-0, 3-1 and 5-3, but the Vikings continually rallied against McKee, who was victimized by two unearned runs due to costly mistakes in the fourth and sixth innings.
"Errors really hurt us out there," Weems said.
The Pioneers had gained their early advantages behind RBI doubles from McKee and Ashlyn Dulaney, and a two-run home run by Megan Davis.
Davis finished with three hits and three RBIs. Teammate Alyssa Suits laced a single, a double and a triple, while Kenzie Baldwin had an RBI on a sacrifice fly.
THS was led by the four-hit game of Orfield, who bagged three singles and a double in addition to being hit by a pitch.
Fields finished with two RBIs, while Kaci Honaker and Grayson Phipps had runs-scoring hits to keep the Vikings close in the middle innings.
"We needed to make a turn offensively and in the Science Hill game (a 9-2 THS win on Tuesday) we were able to do that," Testa said. "I just felt like we would have a chance if we kept believing.
"Hats off to my girls for executing and battling like we did today."