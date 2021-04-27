KINGSPORT — It was only fitting that such a great FCA All-Star boys basketball game come down to the final shot.
Science Hill’s Amare Redd put up the game-winning layup as time expired and lifted the Tennessee team to a thrilling 106-104 win over the Virginia squad on Monday night inside the Buck Van Huss Dome.
Redd was named the Tennessee MVP after scoring 17 of his team-high 25 points in the fourth quarter.
“I looked up at the clock and I was at the 3-point line with like a second left,” Redd said. “I didn’t think I had enough time to dunk it, so I just laid it in.
“It was fun to be a part of this game and I’m very thankful to play in it. What made it even better was that it was competitive and close. That made it even more fun.”
Radford’s Cam Cormany was equally impressive, netting 24 points and earning MVP honors on the Virginia side. He ran the show for most of the final period, helping engineer a comeback from six points down in the third to up a bucket with less than a minute to go.
Cormany will attend the U.S. Naval Academy in the fall.
“This game is what you want every time that you step on the floor — to be competitive,” Cormany said. “Out of the gate, I tried to set the tone by talking with my teammates and playing hard on the defensive end.”
The Virginia team was red hot from the outside, going 17-for-39 and getting Graham sharpshooter Nick Owens going early. He closed the game with 20 points.
Grundy’s Cade Looney — a career 2,000-point scorer who will attend Emory & Henry — finished with 22 points on 8-of-12 shooting and made all five of his free throws.
Dobyns-Bennett’s Zane Whitson scored 12 points but filled an even bigger defensive role for the Tennessee side, the kind that doesn’t show up in the boxscore.
Sullivan East’s Mason Montgomery netted 11 points, and North Greene’s Chriss Schultz and D-B’s Jahson Dennis each had 10.
Virginia’s Gabe Brown of Ridgeview and AJ McCloud of Pulaski County each scored 11 points in their final high school games.
At halftime, Ayden Begley knocked down 14 3-pointers to win the long-range shooting contest and Dennis was the slam dunk champion.
GOING OUT ON TOP
East Tennessee State-bound guard Sarah Thompson of Gate City willed the Virginia team to a victory down the stretch, helping her side pull out a 78-72 victory over Tennessee.
Thompson, named the Virginia MVP, scored a game-high 20 points and showed why she’s one of the area’s best players over the final five minutes of the game. She nailed two big 3-pointers and made a critical pass underneath to Honaker’s LeeAnna McNulty for a bucket.
“We had to come together as a team and close it out, even though we had the lead,” Thompson said. “We had to be smart. I’ve played with LeeAnna for years and getting to play with them instead of against them is really special.”
McNulty had 12 points and Abingdon’s Morgan Blevins tallied 10.
Tennessee’s girls got off to a slow start, down 7-0 in the early going. Sullivan Central’s Bre Yarber — a Campbell commit — got her squad back into the game and finished with 16 points. She was named the Tennessee MVP.
“Even though I was only at Central for one year, getting to put on the uniform one more time meant a lot to me,” said Yarber, who transferred in from Patrick Henry. “Being out here puts a lot of things in perspective. First off, all glory goes to God and I wouldn’t be where I am right now.”
Johnson County’s Sadie Stout was the only other player for the Tennessee team in double figures, finishing with 13.
At halftime, Sullivan East’s Emma Aubrey won the 3-point shootout, nailing 11 shots in 30 seconds.