JOHNSON CITY — It didn’t take long to sense this might be a magical season for the East Tennessee State football team.
When you open with a win over a Southeastern Conference opponent, even if it’s “just” Vanderbilt, great things are expected. And week in week out — the Chattanooga game notwithstanding — the Bucs produced. With record crowds filling Greene Stadium four times, ETSU went 6-0 at home and finished the regular season 10-1.
The school’s first-ever outright Southern Conference championship gave the Bucs the league’s automatic bid to the FCS playoffs, where they will play host to Kennesaw State in the second round on Saturday.
The following are some of the big moments that got them there.
10. RIDDELL COMES OF AGE
Tyler Riddell had been known as more of a game-manager than a game-changer and ETSU was going to need more out of its quarterback if it was going to challenge for the SoCon title.
Riddell took a leap forward on a day when the Bucs needed him the most. He passed for 291 yards and three touchdowns in a 55-48 overtime win against Samford in the first conference game of the season.
Just as important, he showed the team could count on him to produce. Riddell finished the regular season as the SoCon leader in pass efficiency after throwing 16 touchdown passes and being intercepted three times.
9. FOURTH-DOWN STOP
On a day when ETSU’s defense gave up a record amount of yardage and the offense scored 55 points, one defensive play made the difference.
Donovan Manuel’s tackle on fourth down, stopping Samford running back Jay Stanton short of the first-down line, was the final play of the wild victory over Samford.
Samford gained 728 yards and all-conference quarterback Liam Welch passed for a SoCon-record 582 of them. Welch also set the SoCon record with 655 total yards.
Despite all that, it came down to one drive after the Bucs scored in overtime and Manuel’s 13th tackle proved to be the most important one of them all.
8. HUZZIE’S PICK
Things were looking bleak for the Bucs as they tried to beat Mercer in the final game of the regular season. The Bears had the lead and were driving, much as they had done all day long.
Alijah Huzzie then stepped in front of a pass, made an interception and returned it 51 yards. Six plays later, ETSU scored what turned out to be the final points of a 38-35 win that clinched its first-ever outright SoCon championship.
Huzzie’s pick was one of two fourth-quarter turnovers the ETSU defense created after being outscored 18-0 in the third quarter.
7. A GUT-PUNCH RUN
ETSU was clinging to a 27-20 lead over VMI in a homecoming game featuring two nationally ranked teams.
The Keydets needed to get the ball back for a chance to tie or win.
ETSU had other ideas.
Facing a second-and-nine with 1:25 left, Quay Holmes burst through the VMI defense for 37 yards. The Bucs then ran out the clock.
“Quay is an outstanding player,” ETSU coach Randy Sanders said. “I’ve said all along the greatest abilities for any football player are dependability and accountability. He shows up every day. I don’t think he’s missed a day of practice or missed a game. A lot of his success is due to his toughness and a lot is how well the line has blocked.”
6. SAYLORS’ RECORD
Holmes got most of the attention as he set numerous school records, but Jacob Saylors proved he wasn’t just Plan B. Saylors was an All-SoCon selection in his own right and pushed Holmes out of the record book in one category.
Saylors rushed for 266 yards in ETSU’s 56-35 victory over Western Carolina. It broke Holmes’ school record of 255, set against Mercer in 2019.
On his first touch of the day, Saylors went 35 yards around left end for a touchdown. It was a sign of things to come. He finished with three touchdowns and did all his damage on 19 carries.
“I’m happy to see him have the success he’s had,” Sanders said. “I’m happy to see him break records and accomplish what he has because he just works so hard, and he fully deserves it. It’s good to see people get rewarded like that.”
Holmes added 212 yards and three touchdowns on 30 carries as the Bucs scored 56 points while completing just six passes.
5. WOFFORD STREAK
ETSU finally beat Wofford and it took a huge play from Holmes to do it.
Holmes hauled in a screen pass from Riddell and took off running. Seventy-seven yards later, the ETSU running back was in the end zone and the Bucs led 27-21.
That wound up being the final score as ETSU beat the Terriers for the first time since 1998. Wofford had won the last nine meetings between the schools.
Holmes’ touchdown came early in the fourth quarter and the Bucs began that drive on their own 2-yard line.
“We had 98 yards to go,” Holmes said. “We’ve got a lot of field to cover. Our mentality is to end everything with a touchdown. Whether we’re on the 1 or backed up on our own 1, the mentality never changes.”
4. WINNING PASS
After being sacked six times, Riddell threw a short touchdown pass to Malik Murray with nine seconds left, giving the Bucs a 17-13 win over Furman and keeping their title hopes alive.
“I think Tyler has grown up a lot,” Sanders said. “Eleven sacks in two games, that’s pretty tough on a quarterback. We’ve got to fix that. But Tyler stayed in there and kept playing. If the score is 0-0, go in there, win the next play. You don’t quit winning the next play until the time is off the clock.”
The final score was the only time ETSU led all day.
3. HOLMES’ RECORDS
Holmes should be listed as an author on ETSU’s record book because he spent so much of this season rewriting it.
The Bucs’ star running back became the school’s all-time leading rusher and single-season record holder all in the same game. And it wasn’t just any game, it was the one ETSU needed to win for the SoCon championship.
Holmes came into the regular-season finale needing 86 yards to break Brandon Walker’s career record and 26 to break George Searcy’s single-season mark.
By the time the smoke cleared, Holmes had both records. He rushed for 132 yards as ETSU beat Mercer 38-35 for the SoCon title.
“You could look all around and see all the excitement,” Holmes said. “We tied for it in 2018. We had a chance to control our own destiny. It’s a true blessing to win this game and have those records. I have to give the glory to God. To do that at home, that’s a true blessing.”
Holmes has 1,431 yards for the season and 4,142 for his career. In addition, earlier in the season he became ETSU’s all-time leading scorer. He was chosen as the SoCon’s offensive player of the year.
2. SCOOP AND SCORE
As the Bucs were leading Vanderbilt 13-3 in the season opener, many observers were wondering when the Commodores’ comeback would begin.
It never did.
Stephen Scott provided the exclamation point to ETSU’s second win ever against a Power Five school. The sophomore linebacker scooped up a fumble and returned it 22 yards for the final points of the Bucs’ 20-3 victory.
Scott, subbing for the injured Jared Folks, also had 10 tackles. “Just grab the ball and score. That’s all I was thinking in that moment,” Scott said.
1. THE TIMEOUT
It never works, does it?
As Mercer lined up for a game-tying field goal on the final day of the regular season, the Southern Conference championship was on the line.
ETSU was clinging to a 38-35 lead and Sanders called a timeout right before the snap. The kick went up, hit the right upright, and snuck over the cross bar.
It would have forced overtime.
Instead, the Bears were forced to kick again and this time it was wide left. Suddenly, the Bucs were champions and the play set off a raucous celebration.
“I was honestly debating on whether to call a timeout,” Sanders said on the radio after the game. “Somebody said ‘I think we’ve got 12 (players on the field).’ I said ‘You better count ’em fast.’ And they started and sure enough, 12. Fortunately, we got the timeout right before they got the snap off. That was the primary reason I called time out. It wasn’t to ice the kicker.”
Whatever the reason, the timeout worked better than Sanders could have imagined.