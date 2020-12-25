Most bullfighters dislike the term “rodeo clown” for good reason. The injuries suffered are no laughing matter.
Case in point: Jesse Hensley of Telford is ranked as one of top bullfighters in the Southeast, but a recent knee injury means he will be on crutches until sometime after surgery.
He not only is sidelined from his love of bullfighting but also faces difficulties in his regular jobs as an electrician and truck driver.
Still, bullfighting is a passion for Hensley, who gladly puts himself in harm’s way.
“The most satisfaction I get is when a rider comes up afterward or after the rodeo and shakes my hand and says, ‘Thank you,’ ” Hensley said. “That’s when it makes you feel good about what you’re doing. When you’re out there, you put all of that out of your mind.”
Hensley has a deep appreciation for bull riders. Originally his dream was to be on the bull for the eight-second ride and throwing his cowboy hat toward the crowd.
“I started riding when I was about 7 and then I grew about 6 inches,” Hensley said. “I started trying to ride again and figured I was just paying money to fall off.
“That’s when I tried bullfighting and saw I was pretty good at it.”
Hensley played multiple sports at West View Middle School and was on the freshman basketball team at David Crockett. But he knew he had to find a way to stay in rodeo. As the Garth Brooks song says, the lure of the bulls and blood, the dirt and the mud kept tugging at him.
Hensley has worked rodeos in Tennessee, including events in Blountville and White Pine, and neighboring states. He also recently took part in the Ultimate Bullfighting Championships in Fort Worth, Texas, and attended the school of Cody Webster, the 2020 PRCA Bullfighter of the Year.
After recovering from his knee injury, his plans are to tour with the UBF, which is a freestyle competition in which bullfighters face with a Mexican-style fighting bull for 60 seconds.
The UBF is a step toward his ultimate goal of becoming a bullfighter for the PRCA rodeos and the Professional Bull Riders tour.
“You have to have a lot of connections to get into the PRCA or PBR rodeos,” Hensley said. “I’m hoping by May or June, I’m back to fighting protection at rodeos. My goal next year is to be fighting some in the PRCA rodeos and move up from there.”