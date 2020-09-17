BRISTOL, Tenn. — Sam Mayer is only 17 years old, but he’s already a three-time winner at Bristol Motor Speedway.
Mayer, driving the No. 24 GMS Racing Chevrolet, passed teammate Brett Moffitt for the lead with 30 laps to go and raced to a first career NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series victory in Thursday’s UNOH 200 on the high-banked short track.
The young Wisconsin driver swept NASCAR K&N Series races at Bristol in 2019.
“What! Oh my gosh, Bristol,” Mayer said. “I don’t know what to say. We fired off so good and it’s such a good feeling. I knew the team was capable and they could do it. I didn’t know if I could do it. That last pit stop put us in a perfect place and we were able to drive right by them.”
Mayer, who is running a limited schedule, won in his fourth start this season and his seventh overall in the truck series. His whirlwind season has included breaking his wrist earlier this year and coming back to finish second in a short-track event. And last week came the announcement that Mayer will be make his Xfinity Series debut in 2021 driving for Dale Earnhardt Jr.
His previous truck series best was a a fourth-place finish Aug. 30 at Gateway in Illinois.
“This year is insane for everyone around the world, but it’s insane for us on a different level,” Mayer said. “We’re going to keep pushing, pushing, pushing until we get every win.”
Moffitt, who entered the night as the defending race champion, led a career-high 117 laps, including all 55 of Stage 1. He appeared in control of the race in the final stage before Mayer worked his way through traffic and ran him down.
Mayer, on 50-lap fresher tires, pressured him until making a pass on the low side of turn 2.
Moffitt is still looking for his first win in 2020 following his fourth runner-up finish of the year, but the 2018 series champion took over the points lead. The UNOH 200 was the first race in the series playoffs.
“Last year, it wouldn’t have been a problem, but the tires this year were different,” Moffitt said. “Tires got us at the end. But we had a good truck and that was a good start to the playoffs for us.”
Tanner Gray, the grandson of drag racing legend Johnny Gray, finished third in a Ford. Parker Kligerman, driving the No. 75 Toyota for Abingdon-based Henderson Motorsports, charged from a 37th-place starting spot to finish fourth.
“I got jumbled up on that last restart and I lost about three positions,” Kligerman said. “I drove back up there and was just trying so hard, which let Tanner get back by us.
“But it was a great run for the Food Country team. This is a big night for us.”
Knoxville driver Trevor Bayne made a similar charge through the field after starting 24th in the No. 45 Niece Motorsports Chevrolet. Through pit strategy and a good start to Stage 3, the 2011 Daytona 500 winner ran as high as third. Bayne crossed the finish line fifth, but his truck was disqualified for failing post-race height.
Chandler Smith moved to fifth in a Toyota, followed by Grant Enfinger in a Ford and Tyler Ankrum — who led 53 laps — in another GMS Racing Chevrolet. Ross Chastain, Johnny Sauter and Matt Crafton rounded out the top 10.
Regular-season champion Austin Hill had a tough night in his No. 16 Toyota, which suffered damage on the second lap. He finished 26th.