BURLINGTON, N.C. — Brady Tedesco struck out 13 and the Kingsport Axmen romped to an 8-1 Appalachian League win over the Burlington Sock Puppets on Thursday night.
The 6-foot left-hander out of Campbellsville in Kentucky gave up just three hits and one walk over seven innings. Staying ahead in the count throughout the game, Tedesco (2-1) had two strikeouts in each of the first six innings.
Connor Maggi pitched the final two innings, fanning four. He gave up three hits and two walks.
In the second preview of the Appalachian League championship — the East Division champion Sock Puppets won Wednesday’s matchup 9-4 — the West-winning Axmen (36-17) broke open Thursday’s game with a four-run sixth.
Payton Allen and Nate Anderson had two RBIs apiece for Kingsport, which managed eight runs off seven hits. Gunner Gouldsmith went 2-for-4, drove in a run and scored twice for the Axmen.
Ian Riley scored the game’s first run on a wild pitch, and Ples White added another Kingsport run when he came home on a throwing error by Burlington catcher Haicheng Guo.
Allen and Henry Hunter drew bases-loaded walks in the big sixth. Anderson capped the inning with his two-run double, a line drive to left field.
Gouldsmith added an RBI single in the ninth and Allen’s sacrifice fly to center sent him home for Kingsport’s final run.
Burlington (37-18) finally got on the scoreboard in the ninth when Ryan McCrystal belted a solo home run to right field.
COMING UP
The Axmen return home for their final series of the regular season.
They’ll host Princeton on Friday and Saturday at Hunter Wright Stadium. First pitch for both games is 7 p.m.
The first 1,000 fans in the gate for Friday’s game will receive a special treat, the team announced Thursday: a John Fulkerson bobblehead. The former Tennessee basketball star, a native of Kingsport, also will be on hand to sign the bobbleheads and mingle with fans.