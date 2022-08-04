11_20_AXMEN-PrimaryMark_OnDark.png

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Brady Tedesco struck out 13 and the Kingsport Axmen romped to an 8-1 Appalachian League win over the Burlington Sock Puppets on Thursday night.

The 6-foot left-hander out of Campbellsville in Kentucky gave up just three hits and one walk over seven innings. Staying ahead in the count throughout the game, Tedesco (2-1) had two strikeouts in each of the first six innings.

